A ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Delhi, has once again highlighted how tax rules on capital gains have evolved over time, especially when it comes to investing in more than one house.

In the case of K D Tyagi (HUF) vs ITO, the tribunal allowed Section 54 exemption on two residential properties, making it clear that such claims were valid under the law before changes introduced in 2014.

The case: Sale, gains and reinvestment

The taxpayer, a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), had sold a property in Gurugram during FY 2012–13 for Rs 77 lakh, resulting in long-term capital gains of Rs 57.94 lakh.

To save tax on these gains, the taxpayer chose to reinvest the amount in residential properties – around Rs 35 lakh was invested in one flat in Gurugram and another Rs 22.94 lakh was invested in a second flat in Dwarka.

At first glance, the taxpayer had done what many investors do — reinvest capital gains to claim exemption under Section 54.

Where the dispute began

The problem started during assessment. The Assessing Officer (AO) denied part of the exemption, mainly for the second property, citing two reasons: The taxpayer had not sufficiently proven the payment and Section 54 allows exemption only for one residential house, not multiple.

The Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) or CIT(A), which is the first appellate authority under India’s Income-tax Act and where taxpayers appeal against orders like tax assessments or penalties, also agreed with this view, leaving the taxpayer with a tax demand on Rs 22.94 lakh.

Timeline of key events in the case:

May 2012 → Taxpayer purchases second property (Dwarka)

FY 2012–13 → Property in Gurugram sold, capital gains arise

Sept 2013 → Return filed claiming Section 54 exemption

Assessment stage → AO denies exemption for second house

Sept 2017 → CIT(A) upholds AO’s decision

March 23, 2018 → ITAT delivers final ruling in favour of taxpayer

This sequence became crucial in determining which version of the law applied.

What ITAT said

The ITAT overturned the tax department’s decision and ruled in favour of the taxpayer on both counts.

On documentation

The tribunal found that the taxpayer had indeed provided sufficient evidence of payment for the second property.

So, the first reason for denial did not hold.

On ‘one house vs multiple houses’

This was the main issue. The ITAT pointed out that the law was different at that time.

The amendment restricting exemption to “one residential house” came into effect from April 1, 2015 (AY 2015–16)

The taxpayer’s case related to AY 2013–14

Therefore, the restriction did not apply.

The tribunal also relied on multiple High Court rulings which held that the phrase “a residential house” should not be read as limiting the benefit to a single property.

Final outcome in the case:

The ITAT directed the tax department to allow exemption for both properties and delete the addition of Rs 22.94 lakh.

In simple terms, the taxpayer won the case completely.

Expert view: Why this ruling matters

Sandeep Bhalla, Partner, Dhruva Advisors, explains the significance: He notes that the ruling brings clarity for older transactions.

“Prior to the amendment introduced by the Finance (No.2) Act, 2014, Section 54 did not confine the exemption to investment in only one residential property,” Bhalla said.

This means taxpayers who invested in multiple houses before 2015 can still rely on such rulings.

He adds: “Taxpayers who had reinvested capital gains in more than one residential unit… before AY 2015-16 can draw considerable comfort from this decision.”

Importantly, courts have consistently taken a broader view of the law.

As Bhalla points out, even courts have clarified that: “The expression was descriptive of the nature of the property rather than restrictive of the number of units.”

In other words, the focus was on whether the property was residential, not how many units were bought.

What this means for taxpayers

This ruling highlights a key principle in tax law:

Timing matters

Before AY 2015–16 → Multiple properties could qualify

After AY 2015–16 → Restriction to one house applies

It also reinforces that proper documentation is essential and legal interpretation can change outcomes significantly.

Summing up…

The ITAT ruling is a reminder that older tax provisions were more flexible, and taxpayers who made investments under those rules cannot be denied benefits retrospectively. For many, especially those with legacy transactions, this judgment offers both clarity and relief.

It is important to note that this is a ruling of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT). ITAT decisions can be challenged before the High Court and, thereafter, the Supreme Court. Therefore, legal positions may evolve depending on further appeals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.