Most people know gratuity as a retirement benefit, but few actively track how valuable it can become over the course of a career.

Gratuity is generally calculated based on an employee’s last drawn Basic Salary plus Dearness Allowance (DA) and the number of years of service.

With the new labour code framework encouraging wages to form a larger share of overall compensation, gratuity benefits could become even more meaningful for many employees over time. It is not just an end-of-service payout but an important part of long-term financial planning.

The Rs 20 lakh tax-free gratuity limit is often seen as a salary milestone, but it is equally a service milestone. The longer an employee stays in the workforce, the lower the salary required to reach the threshold.

ALSO READ From salary to retirement benefits: 7 major changes for employees under new labour laws

What salary is needed to get Rs 20 lakh tax-free gratuity?

The Rs 20 lakh tax-free ceiling is a real and significant benefit, but reaching it depends on two things: your last drawn salary and how long you’ve served. Here’s what the numbers actually look like.

If you retire after 25 years, you’d need a Basic plus DA of around Rs 1.39 lakh a month to hit that threshold. Serve for 30 years, and that drops to about Rs 1.16 lakh. Stay for 35 years, and you’re looking at roughly Rs 99,000 a month, according to Sanjiv Bajaj, Joint Chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital.

Please find the table below for reference:

Years of Service Calculation Required Basic + DA (Monthly) Approximate Gratuity 25 Years Rs 20,00,000 × 26 ÷ (15 × 25) Rs 1,38,667 Rs 20,00,010 30 Years Rs 20,00,000 × 26 ÷ (15 × 30) Rs 1,15,556 Rs 20,00,018 35 Years Rs 20,00,000 × 26 ÷ (15 × 35) Rs 99,048 Rs 20,00,019 Source: Bajaj Capital

Rs 40,000 Salary With 5% Hike vs Rs 60,000 Fixed Pay: Who Hits Rs 20 Lakh Gratuity First?

For example, if you start with Rs 40,000 and get 5% annual increments, while another employee starts with Rs 60,000 with no increments. In this case, who will reach Rs 20 lakh gratuity first?

Most people’s instinct would be to back you, considering your starting salary and increments. But this example flips that assumption completely, and it makes a powerful point. The other person earns Rs 60,000 throughout his career with no growth. At that level, reaching the Rs 20 lakh gratuity threshold would require nearly 58 years of service. That’s simply not realistic for anyone. Your salary starts lower, at Rs 40,000, but grows at 5% annually. By year 26, the Basic plus DA would have climbed to around Rs 1.35 lakh, and the gratuity would cross Rs 20 lakh, says Sanjiv Bajaj.

Employee Starting Basic Salary Annual Increment Approximate Years to Reach Rs 20 Lakh Gratuity Employee 1 Rs 40,000 5% Around 26 Years Employee 2 Rs 60,000 Nil Around 58 Years Source: Bajaj Capital

At first glance, the other individual appears to be ahead because of the higher starting salary. However, you benefit from steady annual growth and reach the Rs 20 lakh gratuity mark much sooner. The broader takeaway is that consistent career progression often creates more long-term value than a strong starting package alone.

Gratuity Rules 2026 India

Here are the new gratuity rules under the new labour codes.

The new labour codes in India came into full force on 21 November 2025, and they include several important changes to gratuity rules under the Social Security Code 2020. Permanent employees must complete a minimum of five years of continuous service to be eligible for gratuity, and this rule has not changed under the new labour codes. Fixed-term or contract employees are now eligible to receive gratuity after completing just one year of continuous service, which is a major change from the earlier five-year requirement, says CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax. If an employee dies or becomes permanently disabled while in service, gratuity is payable even if they have not completed the full five years (or one year for fixed-term employees). Gratuity is calculated using the formula: Gratuity equals (Last Drawn Wages multiplied by 15 multiplied by Completed Years of Service) divided by 26. Last Drawn Wages for gratuity calculation include Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, and Retaining Allowance, but exclude overtime, bonus, commission, HRA, and other allowances. Under the new 50% wage rule, the sum of Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, and Retaining Allowance must be at least 50% of the employee’s total cost to company (CTC), and any excess allowance beyond 50% is treated as wages for statutory calculations, according to CA Chandni Anandan. Any part of a year that is more than six months is rounded up to one full year for the purpose of calculating completed years of service. The maximum tax-exempt gratuity ceiling remains at Rs 20 lakh for private sector employees under the new rules. Employers must pay gratuity within 30 days of the employee becoming eligible, and any delay attracts interest on the outstanding amount. The new gratuity rules apply only prospectively from 21 November 2025 and are not retrospective to service completed before this date. Due to the 50% wage floor, some employees may even see a 67% increase in their gratuity payouts compared to the old rules. Contract workers who are employed on a fixed-term basis for at least one year can claim gratuity from the principal employer if their employer does not pay it. The gratuity rules apply to factories, mines, oil fields, plantations, ports, railways, companies, and shops that employ 10 or more people.

Key takeaway

Retirement planning, at its core, is about two things: building wealth and then protecting it. Understanding the tax treatment of gratuity isn’t complicated, but it does require a bit of attention. Getting it right means you can enjoy those benefits with complete peace of mind, and that’s really what financial security in retirement should feel like.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as financial, tax, legal, or investment advice. Gratuity calculations shown are illustrative estimates based on the formula prescribed under applicable laws and assumptions provided by experts. Actual gratuity payouts may vary depending on an employee’s salary structure, years of service, employer policies, eligibility conditions, and prevailing regulations. Readers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional, financial advisor, or their employer’s HR department before making any financial or retirement planning decisions. Tax laws and labour regulations are subject to change, and readers should verify the latest provisions before relying on the information presented.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.