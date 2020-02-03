EPS Pensioner Alert! Now get PPO No using your bank account number

At any point in time, if you have forgotten PPO number or want to find PPO, you can get it easily from your bank account number or using your Member ID.

The pensioners of employees’ pension scheme (EPS) are provided with a unique number or a code that helps them to get a pension after retirement. Such a number is called Pension Payment Order (PPO) and is allotted by the EPFO to every employee who retires from any organisation. After retirement, The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) sends a letter to every retiring employee carrying details of PPO, provident fund and disbursement of pension. At any point in time, if you have forgotten PPO number or want to find PPO, you can get it easily from your bank account number or using your Member ID.

In case if you have forgotten your PPO No, you can make use of the below steps to get the PPO no

1. Visit EPFO Website – www.epfindia.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Pensioners Portal’ ( left side of page under Online Services)

3. On the next page – Welcome to Pensioners’ Portal – click on ‘Know your PPO No.’

4. Here, you can enter your bank account number which is linked to pension

On submitting, you will get to know the PPO No, Member Id and the type of Pension.

Alternatively, you may access this link directly – (https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry/)

It is a separate portal for Pension by which you can get to know about the PPO Detail. Here, you can use four different services such as –

Jeevan Pramaan Enquiry,

Know your PPO No.,

PPO Enquiry/ Payment Enquiry,

Know Your Pension Status

As a pensioner, one also should make sure that the bank has recorded the Pension Payment Order (PPO) number in the passbook. At times, banks do not update the PPO in the passbook of the pensioner or the family pensioner which may lead to unnecessary delays.

During the transfer of pension account from one bank or branch to another bank or the branch, not having the PPO number updated in the passbook may also lead to delays. A delay in receiving pension could also be there at the time when one has to apply for a duplicate Pension Payment Order (PPO) in case of missing of original PPO. In the absence of ready availability of PPO number, there could be a delay in case of family pension as well.

Knowing the PPO number helps at the time of raising any grievance with EPFO. For Speedy redress of one’s grievance, one needs to use the UAN or PPO Number or the Establishment Number. PPO number is also needed for knowing the pension status online. Now, to get a PPO number using bank account makes it easier and simpler for pensioners to avoid delay in receiving pension.