Small Cap funds are considered high-risk, high-reward schemes under mutual funds. As these funds primarily invest in high-growth small-cap companies, the return on investments is generally high in the long run, provided the small-cap stock continues to perform. Over the years, most of the small-cap funds have given double-digit returns since their launch.

According to data available on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, there is only one small-cap fund with a single-digit return under the regular plan since its inception. Experts say that one should allocate a small portion of his/her portfolio to small-cap funds for higher growth over the long term. However, before investing, you should keep in mind that there is never any assurance or guarantee that a fund will sustain its past performance in future.

Following is a list of the top 10 highest-performing small-cap equity/growth mutual fund schemes since their respective launches, as per AMFI website data till November 7, 2022.

IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund

The direct plan of IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund has given a return of 35.19% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 32.76% in the same period. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 31.82% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 29.50% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 30.05% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 27.81% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given a return of 30.68% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 28.61% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

UTI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 30.23% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 27.74% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 26.36% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 20.43% in the same period. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 25.89% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 23.52% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap has given a return of 25.36% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 20.16% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.63% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 23.04% in the same period. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given a return of 23.31% since launch while the regular plan has given a return of 21.34% in the same period. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)