Best Index Funds in 3 years: 17 schemes with 28% to 41% SIP returns (May 2023)

Best Performing Index Mutual Funds in 3 years (May 2023): None of the top-performing index funds has been able to beat their respective benchmark indices in three years. However, several of them have been able to give returns almost equal to the indices they are tracking in three years, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on May 20, 2023.

Data shows that 17 index funds have given 28% or higher returns in 3 years under their direct plans. A SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these index funds could have grown to Rs 2.1 lakh in 3 years. Index funds work as passive mutual funds mimicking popular market indices. The weightage of the stocks in which these funds invest closely matches the weightage of each stock in the index. That said, the following is a list of top-performing index funds in 3 years with 28% or more returns to investors in three years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 41.84% while the regular plan has given a return of 40.85% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 43.6% in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Index Fund has given an annualised return of 35.86% while the regular plan has given a return of 34.89% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Bank Total Return Index, which has given a return of 36.85% in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 36.88% while the regular plan has given a return of 35.85% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 37.93% in 3 years.

DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund

The direct plan of DSP Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index Fund has given an annualised return of 32.52% while the regular plan has given a return of 31.93% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Equal Weight Total Return Index, which has given a return of 33.23% in 3 years.

Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.24% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.73% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of DSP Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.06% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.82% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan

The direct plan of HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan has given an annualised return of 28.18% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.92% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Fund has given an annualised return of 28.12% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.86% in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.46% in 3 years.

HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.56% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.17% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.82% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.05% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.98% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.81% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.98% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 29.74% in 3 years.

Nippon India Index Nifty 50

The direct plan of Nippon India Index Nifty 50 has given an annualised return of 28.13% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.10% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex

The direct plan of Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex has given an annualised return of 28.02% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.48% in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.46% in 3 years.

SBI Nifty Index Fund

The direct plan of SBI Nifty Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.16% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.71% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.10% while the regular plan has given a return of 27.51% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has given an annualised return of 28.26% while the regular plan has given a return of 28.15% in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 50 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 28.55% in 3 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)