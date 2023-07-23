Best Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 10 schemes with 25% to 39% SIP returns

Best-performing Flexi Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till July 21, 2023): There is a wide variance between the top and low-performing flexi cap mutual fund schemes in three years. There is a gap of around 25% in the returns of the lowest and top-performing flexi cap fund in 3 years.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on July 23 shows that the top-performing Flexi Cap Fund in three years has given an annualised return of 39% under the direct plan while the lowest-performing scheme has given just around 14% annualised returns in 3 years.

Also, as many as 10 flexi-cap schemes have given over 25% annualised returns under direct plans while five flexi-cap funds have given less than 19% returns in three years. Following is the list of top-performing flexi cap funds in three years that have given over 25% annualised returns, as per AMFI website data (tracked till July 21).

Top-performing Flexi Cap Funds in 3 years till July 21

Quant Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Flexi Cap Fund has given 39.17% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 38.11% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund has given 32.26% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 31.43% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Should you invest in multi-cap or flexi-cap mutual funds?

Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Flexi Cap Fund has given 29.74% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 27.61% returns. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.62% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund has given 28.51% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 27.56% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

JM Flexicap Fund

The direct plan of JM Flexicap Fund has given 27.60% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 26.56% returns. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.62% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Top 10 mutual funds for Section 80C deduction with 27% to 42% SIP returns in 3 years

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has given 26.77% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 25.55% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund has given 26.61% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 24.37% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Flexi Cap Fund has given 26.07% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 23.92% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 11 schemes with 43% to 58% SIP returns

Union Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Flexi Cap Fund has given 25.33% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 24.08% returns. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.62% returns in 3 years.

Navi Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Navi Flexi Cap Fund has given 25.20% annualised returns in three years while the regular plan has given 22.76% returns. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 24.37% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 21, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.