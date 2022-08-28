SBI phishing attack alert: Many SBI customers have received a message claiming their accounts will be blocked if they don’t update their Permanent Account Number (PAN). This is a fake message being circulated by scammers. If you have also received such a message, don’t respond and report it to the bank.

The Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check has warned SBI customers about the fake message.

“A #Fake message issued in the name of SBI is asking customers to update their PAN number to avoid their account from getting blocked,” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

“Never respond to emails/SMS asking to share your personal or banking details,” it added.

Scammers are sending fake messages such as: “Dear Customer your SBI YONO Account Closed Today Contact now And Update your PAN MUMBER details in the Link.” A link accompanies the SMS.

What happens when you click such a link

You risk losing all your money in your bank account and your personal data by clicking on scam links. Clicking any link sent by a scammer on your phone or email-id provides scammers with the necessary data required to access your account.

What to do if you receive such a message

If you want to keep the money in your bank account safe then never respond to any email/SMS/Whatsapp asking to share personal or banking details. If you have received such a message then report it via email and phone call. You can report the scam message on report.phising@sbi.co.in or call at 1930.

In FY 2021-22, bank customers lost around Rs 179 crore to fraud. In FY 2020-21, the total amount lost in “ATM/Debit Cards, Credit Cards and Internet Banking Fraud” was Rs 216 crore, according to official RBI data.

Customers should be aware of the fact that banks never ask for personal details through messages. On its official website, SBI warns customers against cyber fraud. “Beware of cyber frauds! Do not share your CARD/PIN/OTP/CVV with anyone. Do not click on unknown links received on mobile/email”, SBI says on its website.