If you’re planning to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27, don’t assume that ITR-1 (Sahaj) is automatically the right form just because you’re a salaried taxpayer.

Because there are some financial transactions that could make you ineligible to file ITR-1 and require you to switch to ITR-2 or even ITR-3. Filing the wrong return form can delay the processing of your ITR, trigger notices from the Income Tax Department, or even force you to file a revised return later.

ITR-1 is a simplified return form meant for eligible resident individuals having income from salary or pension, up to two house properties, other sources, and agricultural income within the prescribed limits.

However, taxpayers should not select ITR-1 merely because it appears simpler. The correct return form depends on the nature of income, transactions undertaken during the year, residential status, and specific reporting requirements.

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Filing ITR-1? These 10 transactions can change your form

Certain transactions may make a taxpayer ineligible to file ITR-1 and may require filing of ITR-2 or ITR-3, as applicable. Key transactions which may require such a shift from ITR-1 include:

Sale of equity shares or mutual funds resulting in short-term capital gains

Short-term capital gains cannot be reported in ITR-1. Taxpayers having such gains may be required to file ITR-2, unless the transactions are in the nature of business income.

Long-term capital gains under section 112A under the Income Tax Act, 1961, exceeding Rs. 1.25 lakh

If the taxpayer has long-term capital gains from listed equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds exceeding the prescribed threshold, ITR-1 cannot be used.

Sale of land, building or other capital asset

Capital gains from the sale of immovable property, jewellery, debt mutual funds or other capital assets generally require reporting in the capital gains schedule and are not suitable for ITR-1.

Income from business or profession

Any business or professional income, including consultancy, freelancing, professional receipts or proprietary business income, makes ITR-1 inapplicable. In such cases, ITR-3 may be required, unless the taxpayer is eligible and opts for presumptive taxation under ITR-4, according to CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

F&O, intraday trading or frequent trading treated as business income

Derivative trading, intraday trading or trading activity taxable as business income cannot be reported in ITR-1

Holding unlisted equity shares

A taxpayer who has held unlisted equity shares at any time during the previous year cannot file ITR-1 and may be required to file ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on whether there is business income, according to Suresh Surana.

Director in a company

An individual who is a director in a company is not eligible to file ITR-1. Such taxpayers may need to file ITR-2, unless business or professional income requires filing of ITR-3.

Holding foreign assets, foreign financial interest or signing authority abroad

Taxpayers having any asset or financial interest located outside India, or signing authority in a foreign account, cannot file ITR-1. Such cases generally require detailed foreign asset disclosures in the appropriate ITR form.

Earning income from any source outside India

Foreign-source income, such as overseas salary, dividend, interest, capital gains or rental income, cannot be reported through ITR-1. The taxpayer may need to file ITR-2 or ITR-3, along with applicable schedules such as Schedule FA, Schedule FSI and Schedule TR.

Taxable Income exceeding Rs. 50 lakh, carried forward losses or special-category income

ITR-1 cannot be used where total income exceeds Rs. 50 lakh, where the taxpayer has brought forward losses or losses to be carried forward, or where income is taxable under specified special provisions such as lottery income, racehorse income or certain specially taxed incomes, commented Suresh Surana.

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ITR-1 vs ITR-2 vs ITR-3 vs ITR 4: Which ITR form is right for you?

ITR Form Applicable To Not Applicable To ITR-1 (Sahaj) Resident individuals having a total income up to Rs. 50 lakhs from salary/pension, two house properties, and other sources such as interest income, along with agricultural income up to Rs. 5,000 and long-term capital gains up to Rs. 1.25 lakh from listed equity shares or equity-oriented mutual funds Non-residents, individuals with income exceeding Rs. 50 lakh, business or professional income, foreign assets/income, carried forward capital losses, company directorships, investment in unlisted equity shares, ESOP taxation, or income taxable at special rates ITR-2 Individuals and HUFs, including NRIs and RNORs, having income from salary/pension, capital gains, multiple house properties, foreign assets/income, agricultural income exceeding Rs. 5,000, unlisted shares, ESOPs, or company directorships Individuals or HUFs having income from business or profession ITR-3 Individuals and HUFs earning income from proprietary business or profession, including partners in partnership firms (other than LLPs), F&O trading, or holding unlisted shares, along with income from salary, house property, or capital gains Companies, partnership firms, LLPs, and charitable trusts ITR-4 (Sugam) Resident individuals, HUFs, and firms (excluding LLPs) opting for the presumptive taxation scheme having total income up to Rs. 50 lakhs, including salary, one house property, and eligible long-term capital gains up to Rs. 1.25 lakhs Taxpayers are required to maintain books of account; persons not eligible to opt for presumptive taxation

Key takeaway

Accordingly, taxpayers should review their AIS, Form 26AS, capital gains statements, foreign asset details, business/professional receipts and investment transactions before selecting the return form. Filing the wrong ITR form may not only lead to defective return notices but may also delay processing of the return, refund issuance and future tax compliance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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