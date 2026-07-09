Taxpayers have begun filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2026-27 at a steady pace. Although the government is yet to announce the due date for non-audit taxpayers, July 31 has been the usual deadline in previous years. As of July 8, around 1.60 crore returns had been filed, with over 1.52 crore already verified, according to the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

This means nearly 95% of the filed ITRs have completed the mandatory verification process. Filing your ITR is not the final step unless it is verified, either electronically through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, bank account, demat account, or by sending the signed ITR-V to the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC), if applicable.

The e-filing portal also reports 13,94,27,313 registered individual users, reflecting the growing adoption of the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal.

Compared with the over 8.5 crore ITRs filed in AY 2025-26, the current filing season is still in its early stages; however, the pace of filing remains strong, with the number of returns already e-verified.

The record number of income tax returns filed well before the due date is a strong endorsement of India’s rapidly maturing digital tax ecosystem. With nearly 1.60 crore taxpayers filing returns and over 1.52 crore successfully e-verifying them, the trend reflects growing trust in technology-enabled compliance and the effectiveness of reforms aimed at simplifying the taxpayer experience.

“The sustained focus on pre-filled returns, seamless digital integration and user-friendly filing platforms has made compliance significantly easier, encouraging greater voluntary participation. Equally commendable is the proactive approach of taxpayers, whose timely filing demonstrates increasing financial awareness and commitment to responsible tax behaviour,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“As filing momentum continues, taxpayers should remain equally focused on accuracy by carefully reconciling disclosures with Form 26AS, AIS and other tax records. This will help minimise errors, avoid notices and ensure quicker processing of refunds,” Chandna further added.

Overall, the encouraging response highlights the success of India’s taxpayer-centric reforms and strengthens confidence in a more transparent, efficient and digitally empowered tax administration.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.



