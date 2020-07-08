Tax Alert! Your share trading, other data will now be with Income Tax Department

This will facilitate sharing of data and information on automatic, regular, request and suo moto basis between the two authorities.

Many retail investors trade in equities on a regular basis, resulting in small capital gains or losses. But many of them used to casually ignore mentioning the details in their Income Tax Return (ITR). Due to unavailability of data on capital gains, the Income Tax Department was also not in a position to detect the non-disclosure.

However, things are now going to change as a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a video conference, for exchange of data between the two organisations.

This will facilitate sharing of data and information on automatic, regular, request and suo moto basis between the two authorities.

A Data Exchange Steering Group has been constituted for the initiative which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and improve effectiveness of data sharing mechanism.

“The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between SEBI and CBDT,” the CBDT said in a release.