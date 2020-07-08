Tax Alert! Your share trading, other data will now be with Income Tax Department

By: |
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 9:35 PM

A formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the CBDT and SEBI, via video conference, for exchange of data between the two organisations.

income tax, income tax department, Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT, Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, income tax return, ITR, share trading, cpaital gain, capital lossThis will facilitate sharing of data and information on automatic, regular, request and suo moto basis between the two authorities.

Many retail investors trade in equities on a regular basis, resulting in small capital gains or losses. But many of them used to casually ignore mentioning the details in their Income Tax Return (ITR). Due to unavailability of data on capital gains, the Income Tax Department was also not in a position to detect the non-disclosure.

Many retail investors use to trade in equities on a regular basis, resulting in small capital gains or losses. But most of them used to casually ignore mentioning the details in their Income Tax Return (ITR). Due to unavailability of data on capital gains, the Income Tax Department was also not in position to detect the non disclosure.

Related News

However, things are now going to change as a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a video conference, for exchange of data between the two organisations.

This will facilitate sharing of data and information on automatic, regular, request and suo moto basis between the two authorities.

A Data Exchange Steering Group has been constituted for the initiative which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and improve effectiveness of data sharing mechanism.

“The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between SEBI and CBDT,” the CBDT said in a release.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Income Tax
  4. Tax Alert! Your share trading other data will now be with Income Tax Department
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tax talk: Know which office perks are taxable under new tax regime
2Income Tax Return Filing: ITR 1, ITR 2, ITR 3 or ITR 4 – How to select the right ITR form
3Govt may need to further extend tax return deadline if COVID cases continue to rise: Experts