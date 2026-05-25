Many senior citizens assume that if tax has already been deducted at source or their final tax liability is low, certain earnings do not need to be disclosed in the Income Tax Return (ITR). However, this is one of the most common reasons for mismatch notices from the Income Tax Department, especially when income already appears in the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank records, or investment statements.

Even if the final tax payable becomes nil after deductions or rebate, reporting taxable income correctly remains important. From pension and bank interest to dividend income and capital gains, here are 10 income sources senior citizens should carefully disclose while filing ITR for FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27), as highlighted by CA (Dr.) Suresh Surana.

1. Pension income from former employer

Pension received from a former employer is generally taxable and must be disclosed while filing the ITR, unless specifically exempt in certain cases, such as an eligible commuted pension. Many senior citizens mistakenly assume pension income is entirely tax-free and skip reporting it, which can lead to compliance issues.

2. Family pension received after spouse’s death

Family pension is often confused with a regular pension, but the tax treatment is different. Unlike a pension received as a retired employee, a family pension is generally taxed under the head “Income from Other Sources.”

Many taxpayers either report it incorrectly or fail to claim the eligible deduction available under tax rules. Proper disclosure helps avoid mismatches.

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3. Interest earned from fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and savings accounts

Interest income from fixed deposits (FDs), recurring deposits (RDs), and savings bank accounts is fully reportable in the ITR. Since banks report this information, non-disclosure can easily trigger mismatches.

While senior citizens may be eligible for tax deductions on certain interest income, this does not remove the requirement to disclose the earnings.

4. Capital gains from the sale of shares, mutual funds, or property

Many senior citizens redeem investments or sell property to meet financial needs during retirement. However, these transactions are often overlooked while filing returns, especially when tax liability appears low or gains are exempt.

Capital gains from shares, mutual funds, land, property, or other capital assets should be reported correctly in the ITR.

5. Dividend income from investments

Dividend income from shares, mutual funds, and other investments is taxable and must be disclosed in the ITR.

Many investors still assume dividends are tax-free, but since such income is reflected in investment records and tax statements, omission may trigger notices.

6. Taxable life insurance maturity proceeds

Not every amount received from a life insurance policy is automatically tax-free. In some cases, maturity proceeds may become taxable depending on policy conditions and applicable tax rules.

Senior citizens should check whether the proceeds qualify for exemption before assuming they do not need to be disclosed.

7. Freelance, consultancy, or professional income after retirement

Many retired professionals—including doctors, engineers, consultants, former bankers, tax advisors, and directors—continue to earn income through advisory or professional work after retirement.

Such income must be reported appropriately while filing the ITR and should not be ignored simply because it is occasional or part-time.

8. Interest earned on income tax refund

Interest received from the Income Tax Department on refunds is taxable and often gets overlooked while filing returns.

Since this income is generally reflected in tax records, failing to report it may create discrepancies.

9. Rental income from house property

Rental income earned from property must be disclosed in the ITR under the relevant income head.

Even if deductions are available against rental income, the earnings themselves must still be reported correctly.

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10. Foreign income and overseas assets

Resident senior citizens earning foreign income or holding overseas assets must disclose these in their tax return wherever applicable.

Failure to report such income can attract serious compliance consequences. Taxpayers with foreign income should carefully review disclosure requirements before filing.

Important reminder for senior citizens

Some taxpayers assume that if their final tax liability becomes nil under the new tax regime after rebate, filing an ITR may not be necessary. However, filing requirements depend on multiple conditions, including income type, reporting obligations, capital gains, foreign assets, and certain high-value transactions.

Therefore, nil tax liability does not automatically mean nil compliance.

A final word of caution

Before filing the ITR, senior citizens should reconcile all income with AIS, Form 26AS, bank statements, pension records, and investment statements to ensure nothing is missed.

Even small omissions can lead to mismatch notices, unnecessary scrutiny, or delays in refund processing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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