Tax treatment varies sharply by how you hold gold. Whether you buy physical gold, Gold ETFs, gold mutual funds, digital gold, or Sovereign Gold Bonds (for existing holders), each investment comes with a different tax treatment that can significantly affect your post-tax returns.

Hence, if you’re planning to invest in gold or already own multiple forms of the yellow metal, understanding the tax rules is essential.

Today, investors can choose from multiple gold investment options; while all of them track the price of gold to varying degrees, they are not taxed the same way.

Here’s a detailed comparison of the major forms of gold investment to help you identify which option is the most tax-efficient after accounting for all applicable taxes.

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Which gold option saves you the most tax?

Physical gold, digital gold, and gold mutual funds turn long-term only after 24 months, then are taxed at 12.5%; below that, gains are added to income and taxed at slab rates. Gold ETFs reach long-term faster, in 12 months, at the same 12.5%.

Gold Investment Holding Period for STCG STCG Tax Rate Holding Period for LTCG LTCG Tax Rate Physical gold (bars, coins, jewellery, digital gold) ≤ 24 months Normal slab rates > 24 months 12.50% Gold ETF ≤ 12 months Normal slab rates > 12 months 12.50% Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) – originally subscribed and held till maturity (8 years) – Exempt Exempt Exempt SGB sold (other than above) ≤ 12 months Normal slab rates > 12 months 12.50%

The tax treatment of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) has become more nuanced after Budget 2026, particularly for investors purchasing bonds from the secondary market. Investors who subscribe to an SGB at the time of its original issue and hold it until redemption continue to enjoy complete capital gains tax exemption, with no change in the rules after Budget 2026.

However, the biggest change affects secondary market buyers. Before Budget 2026, investors who purchased SGBs from the secondary market and held them until redemption also enjoyed tax-free capital gains.

As per Budget 2026, this exemption has been withdrawn, and gains on such investments are now subject to either long-term capital gains (LTCG) or short-term capital gains (STCG) tax, depending on the holding period.

For investors who sell SGBs before maturity, whether purchased through the original issue or the secondary market, the tax treatment remains unchanged, with LTCG or STCG applicable based on the holding period. This makes the mode of purchase and the holding period increasingly important while evaluating the post-tax returns from Sovereign Gold Bonds.

According to CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax, sovereign gold bonds are the outlier: if subscribed at issue and held to maturity (8 years), the capital gain is fully exempt, and they pay 2.5% annual interest along the way (the interest is taxable). Sold early on the exchange, SGBs are taxed like other listed gold, long-term after 12 months at 12.5%.

The verdict: SGBs held to maturity are the most tax-efficient by a distance, being entirely exempt. Among the tradable options, Gold ETFs edge ahead of physical gold and gold funds, since they qualify for the lower long-term rate in half the time,” said CA Chandni Anandan.

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How should gold investments be reported while filing the ITR?

Gold needs no dedicated disclosure of its own.

Capital gains on sale are reported in the capital gains schedule, using ITR-2 (or ITR-3 if you have business income).

“Two general asset-disclosure rules can pull gold in: Schedule AL applies when total income exceeds Rs 1 crore, requiring you to list assets including gold, and Schedule FA applies to residents holding gold abroad. Both are asset-disclosure requirements in general, not gold-specific,” stated CA Chandni Anandan.

Common mistakes to avoid: forgetting that a sale is taxable at all (gold transactions now surface in the AIS), misclassifying the holding period, and omitting Schedule AL or FA when your income or holdings cross the thresholds, any of which can invite a notice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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