For many taxpayers, filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is seen as an annual task that mainly helps claim a tax refund or avoid a late fee. But tax experts say the consequences of not filing an ITR can be much more serious in certain cases.

In fact, if the Income Tax Department believes that a taxpayer wilfully failed to file an ITR despite having taxable income and the legal obligation to do so, the matter can go beyond penalties and reach a criminal court.

A Chennai case, where a taxpayer was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment, serves as a reminder that non-filing of ITR can, in some situations, lead to prosecution.

A case that began with a missed ITR

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release issued by the Income Tax Department in January 2025, a taxpayer in Chennai had earned Rs 1.13 crore as commission and brokerage income during FY 2013-14 but did not file an income tax return for that assessment year.

The department later identified the case for prosecution and filed a complaint before the Economic Offences Court in Chennai in 2017.

After years of legal proceedings, the court delivered its verdict in December 2024.

The taxpayer was found guilty under Section 276CC of the Income-tax Act for wilful failure to furnish the return of income. The court sentenced him to one year of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, according to the PIB release.

The case took nearly 11 years from the relevant financial year to reach its conclusion, highlighting that non-filing of ITR can have long-lasting legal consequences.

The same PIB release also noted that the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region recorded 16 convictions for tax-related offences during FY 2024-25, indicating that prosecution is not restricted to isolated cases.

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It is not just about a late fee

Many taxpayers assume that missing the ITR deadline only means paying a late filing fee or interest.

However, Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India, says the consequences can be much more severe in cases involving deliberate non-compliance.

“Non-filing can escalate from a civil default to a criminal offence where there is a wilful failure to file the return, particularly when a taxpayer ignores statutory notices or deliberately avoids compliance despite having taxable income,” she says.

According to her, prosecution can be initiated under Section 276CC, with imprisonment ranging from three months to seven years, along with a fine, depending on the amount of tax involved.

When can prosecution happen?

Experts point out that prosecution is not launched merely because someone missed the filing deadline.

The Income Tax Department examines whether the taxpayer intentionally avoided filing the return despite being aware of the legal requirement.

Rajiv Thakkar, Partner, Direct Tax at Bhuta Shah & Co LLP, says willful default is the key requirement.

“The department generally evaluates whether the taxpayer deliberately avoided filing despite having taxable income and sufficient opportunity to comply. Factors such as repeated non-compliance, failure to respond to statutory notices, concealment of income and non-payment of self-assessment tax or advance tax are among the circumstances that may lead to prosecution,” he explains.

Shetty also says that mere delay or a genuine inability to comply is generally not enough for prosecution. The tax authorities typically look for evidence that the taxpayer consciously chose not to comply despite knowing the obligation.

Why freelancers and business owners should be extra careful

Experts say people with commission income, professional receipts or business income should be particularly cautious.

Unlike salaried taxpayers whose taxes are largely deducted at source, such taxpayers are often responsible for correctly reporting their income and paying taxes.

If substantial taxable income is visible through information available with the department but no return is filed, it may attract closer scrutiny.

Missing an ITR can also delay your refund

Even where prosecution is not an issue, failing to file an ITR can have immediate financial consequences.

Taxpayers who are eligible for a refund cannot receive it unless they file their return. Delayed filing may also mean delayed processing of refunds, while missing statutory timelines altogether could result in losing the opportunity to claim certain benefits available under the law.

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Missed filing? Act quickly

Experts advise taxpayers who have skipped filing returns for one or more years not to ignore the issue.

Shetty recommends filing all eligible pending returns, including an Updated Return (ITR-U) wherever permitted, and paying outstanding taxes, interest and other dues.

“While these steps do not provide automatic immunity from prosecution, voluntary compliance can significantly mitigate risk and demonstrate bona fide intent to comply,” she says.

Thakkar echoes the same advice.

“If the statutory time limit permits, taxpayers should file an Updated Return (ITR-U) along with payment of applicable tax, interest and additional tax. However, filing an ITR-U does not automatically grant immunity from penalty or prosecution. Timely compliance before detection by the Income Tax Department may nevertheless be viewed favourably,” he says.

He adds that if the time limit for filing an ITR-U has expired, taxpayers should immediately clear outstanding tax liabilities, respond to departmental notices and, where appropriate, approach the jurisdictional Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) or Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT) for relief available under the law.

The takeaway

For most taxpayers, not filing an ITR may only result in a late fee, interest or delayed refund. But where the tax department concludes that the failure was deliberate and wilful, the consequences can be much more serious.

The Chennai prosecution is a reminder that the Income Tax Act provides for criminal action in appropriate cases. Filing your return on time, or correcting missed filings as early as possible, is not just about staying compliant—it can also help avoid unnecessary legal trouble later.

Disclaimer: The Chennai case is based on a PIB release dated January 8, 2025. Prosecution for non-filing of ITR depends on the facts of each case and the provisions of the Income-tax Act, applicable CBDT guidelines and judicial interpretation. Filing an Updated Return (ITR-U) or paying taxes does not automatically provide immunity from prosecution.

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