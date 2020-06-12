HDFC Bank Summer Treats for people in semi-urban, rural India – Check what is on offer

This is the 2nd phase of HDFC Bank ’s Summer Treats campaign. It was first launched in Mumbai on June 05.

HDFC Bank has come out with its summer offers for the people situated in the most remote parts of the country. The bank today launched the rural phase of ‘Summer Treats’, which has exciting offers to meet the changing needs of merchants as well as salaried and self-employed customers.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 have changed consumer lifestyles and demands. Work from home and school from home have resulted in increased demand for phones, tablets, computers and related accessories. Demand for safe digital payments and private transport is also rising. Similarly, as shops and businesses begin to reopen, they have requirements for business finance, the bank said.

The Summer Treats help customers meet various needs, whether it is Gold Loan, 2-Wheeler Loan, finance for Consumer Durables or any other banking / financial requirement. Through the network of 1 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with the Government of India’s Common Service Centres (CSC), people in rural areas can avail of offers specifically created for them. Both retail as well as business customers can avail of:

# discounts on processing fees for loans,

# reduced EMIs

The rural phase of the campaign was launched today virtually by Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV along with Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government and Institutional Business, eCommerce and Start-Ups, HDFC Bank.

This is the 2nd phase of HDFC Bank’s Summer Treats campaign. It was first launched in Mumbai on June 05.

Here are a few benefits from the many Summer Treats offers for rural India:

1. Exclusive discount for iPhone SE launch

2. No cost EMI and No down payment for large appliances

3. Discounts and CashBack on select brands

4. 50% extra Reward Points on online spends using Credit Cards

5. Exclusive offers on the bank’s lending products including

# Up to 70% lower EMI for first three months on car loans

# Up to 50% lower EMI for three months on two-wheeler loans

# Overdraft facility for salaried employees.

# A suite of custom-made finance schemes for self-employed customers.

# Offers on personal loan, gold loan, loan on credit card, loan against property, business and home loans

6. Extra rewards on online spends via Debit Card Credit Card or Payzapp

“We are very excited to launch Summer Treats in partnership with CSC for millions of HDFC Bank customers residing in semi-urban and rural India,” said Smita Bhagat, Country Head, Government and Institutional Business, E-Commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank, adding, “Our large bouquet of attractive offers is an attempt to make consumers’ purchases more rewarding during these difficult times. Our partnership with CSC gives us the ability and reach offer our rewarding offers to the most remote parts of the country. Furthermore, customers don’t have to go any farther than the nearest Village Level Executive (VLEs) to fulfil their banking and financial needs. The 1 lakh VLEs will act just like branches of HDFC Bank.”

“Common Service Centres (CSC) is a Digital India initiative of the Government of India for rural entrepreneurship and empowerment of the citizen,” said Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV. “We are delighted to have partnered with HDFC Bank. The 1 lakh strong VLE network across the length and breadth of the country will help the general public avail banking and financial products, services at attractive Summer Treats offers, much closer to where they are. This would enhance CSC VLE credibility besides enhancing his/her income substantially. This unique partnership will result in a financially inclusive society.”

In addition to branches, customers can also avail of the offers from digital platforms such as the website, PayZapp and SmartBuy.