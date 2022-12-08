Golf Course Extension Road: The promising realty growth corridor of Gurugram

Known for its premium and luxury townships, the Golf Course Extension Road is a sprawling road that has been a magnet for buyers and developers alike. It connects Gurgaon-Faridabad Road with the Badshahpur Crossing and further extends to meet NH-48 near Sector 74A. The Golf Course Extension Road area is well connected with NH-48, which further extends its reach to the distant parts of Gurgaon and New Delhi.

It is convenient to reach the prime office area of Cyber City through Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro Station and the signal free underpasses on Golf Course Road have significantly improved connectivity with the IGI Airport. Its unmatched strategic location, unparalleled logistical connectivity and excellent infrastructure make it one of the preferred destinations for homebuyers in NCR.

Talking about the infrastructural development of the area, Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India, says, “Golf Course Road (Extn.) is one of the financial growth corridors owing to excellent connectivity and vibrant infrastructure. World class amenities in line with global standards and an indulgent lifestyle with convenience have made it a preferred address of luxury housing for millennials. With seamless connectivity and access to Dwarka Expressway NH-48 with rapid metro in the vicinity, the region has transformed into a residential and commercial hotspot. It is one of the prominent micro markets in Gurugram, bolstered by location advantage, wide accessibility, good connectivity and robust infrastructure.”

A growing residential and commercial corridor in South Gurgaon, the Golf Course Extension area also features key micro-markets, which encompass various established and developing sectors along its stretch. The Golf Course Extension Road is an upscale area, which is replete with large townships and mixed-use properties consisting a dynamic mix of completed as well as under-development projects in both the high-rise and builder floor asset class.

A prominent residential and commercial corridor, the Golf Course Extension Road saw an average property appreciation of 6% from the subsequent year. Considering the growth prospects of the region, India’s leading real estate developer DLF Ltd is also planning to launch a luxury housing project at the Golf Course Extension Road in the coming months.

“The Golf Course Road Extension Road is one of the most promising micro-markets of Gurgaon. A spate of infrastructural developments, luxury residential projects, office spaces, retail spaces, entertainment options, and recreation options have made it the nerve centre of Gurgaon. Its accessibility from NH8, Golf Course Road, and Delhi via Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway has fuelled the walk-to-work concept in Gurgaon. This has made it a go-to residential address for homebuyers, including corporate professionals, HNI, UHNI, and ex-pats. According to a recent Anarock report, the Golf Course Road Extension has witnessed a massive 18% annual rise in rentals in the past few years,” said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers.