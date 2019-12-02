Credit, Debit Card Fraud: Here is how you can avoid it and stay safe

Sensitive financial information should not be shared on social media.

Frauds related to cards and digital transactions are always evolving. Credit and debit card frauds are increasingly becoming common. Frauds like cloning, phishing, cyberstalking, identity theft, malware attack, email spoofing, cyber extortion, and loss from IT theft are a few of the cases most people fall prey to.

According to the data of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), last year when one of India’s largest financial breach took place, 90 ATMs were impacted and a minimum of 641 customers lost around Rs 1.3 crore in fraudulent transactions.

Large banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Yes Bank keep warning their customers from time to time to keep themselves safe and make them aware of frauds like these.

Other than banks, insurance companies including Life Insurance Company (LIC), SBI Life, and HDFC life, also send out warning messages to their customers. They also share various measures and guidance that people should follow to stay away and avoid such frauds.

Falling victim to such fraud cases can be frustrating, hence, take measures to avoid being a victim of credit card fraud in the first place.

Here are safety tips you can follow to stay clear of card frauds;