The ongoing discussions around the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) have sparked widespread interest among central government employees and pensioners, with the fitment factor emerging as the most critical element.

The fitment factor, a multiplier used to convert existing basic pay into revised basic pay under a new pay commission, is at the center of the debate. The eventual fitment factor approved by the government will determine the extent of salary increases across all pay levels.

The 7th Pay Commission raised the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000 by fixing the fitment factor at 2.57.

For the 8th Pay Commission, no official fitment factor has been announced yet. While the government has not yet announced any official fitment factor, various employee unions, pensioner groups, and experts have put forward differing proposals.

The demands currently range from a conservative 1.92 to an ambitious 3.83, highlighting the wide gap between employee expectations and what the government may ultimately find fiscally feasible.

The staff side of the National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) has reportedly advocated a fitment factor of 3.83, one of the highest demands made so far. The National Pensioners’ Organisation (NPO) has suggested a fitment factor of up to 3.25, whereas the Indian Trade Union Congress (ITUC) has reportedly proposed a fitment factor of 3.0.

Several employee organisations in Jammu & Kashmir have called for a fitment factor in the range of 2.86 to 3.68. Their demands broadly align with those of other employee groups seeking a significant pay revision under the 8th Pay Commission framework.

Even former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is of the view that the government may approve a fitment factor of 1.92.

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Who has demanded what? A look at fitment factor proposals

While the government has not indicated any preferred fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission, various employee organisations and associations have put forward different demands.

Organisation/ Group Fitment Factor Sought Estimated Minimum Basic Pay* Increase Over Current Rs 18,000 Conservative estimates by some experts 1.92 Rs 34,560 92% All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) 3 Rs 54,000 200% Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 3.25 Rs 58,500 225% Jammu & Kashmir employee bodies 2.86–3.68 Rs 51,480–Rs 66,240 186% to 268% Jammu & Kashmir Employees Federation 3.05 Rs 54,900 205% National Council-JCM (reported demand) 3.83 Rs 68,940 283% *Calculated on the current minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000.

How could the minimum basic pay change?

According to the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum basic pay is now Rs 18,000. The revised minimum salary may differ significantly according to the fitment factor that is yet to be determined by the government.

Fitment Factor Minimum Basic Pay 1.92 Rs 34,560 2.57 (7th CPC benchmark) Rs 46,260 2.86 Rs 51,480 3 Rs 54,000 3.25 Rs 58,500 3.68 Rs 66,240 3.83 Rs 68,940

What could happen to the pay matrix?

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to replace the existing pay matrix with a revised structure based on the approved fitment factor.

Similar to previous pay commissions, each pay level would receive proportionate revisions in basic pay, while allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Transport Allowance would also be reviewed separately.

Dearness Allowance (DA) is generally merged into pay during a pay commission revision and reset thereafter.

For example, if a fitment factor of 2.57 is adopted again, an employee drawing the current minimum basic pay of Rs 18,000 could see the revised basic pay rise to approximately Rs 46,260. If a higher factor, such as 3.83, is approved, the revised basic pay could reach nearly Rs 68,940.

Bottom line

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) has officially extended the final deadline for submitting representations, memoranda, and suggestions to June 15, 2026. The Union Government announced the 8th Pay Commission on January 17, 2025, and it is slated to take effect on January 1st, 2026.

However, once the commission submits its final report and obtains official Union Cabinet approval, the actual final salary rollout is anticipated to take place in mid-2027 or early 2028. The official report is anticipated in mid-2027, since the committee was given an 18-month timeframe to finalise its recommendations.

The final fitment factor will determine the scale of salary revisions under the 8th Pay Commission. Based on proposals currently under discussion, the minimum basic pay could rise from Rs 18,000 to anywhere between Rs 34,560 and Rs 68,940, which is a jump ranging from 92% to 283%.

However, employees should remember that these figures are projections and demands, not official recommendations. The final outcome will become clear only after the government approves the 8th Pay Commission’s report.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, representations submitted by employee unions, pensioner associations, and expert opinions regarding the 8th Pay Commission. The fitment factors, salary projections, and estimated pay revisions discussed are illustrative calculations and do not constitute official recommendations or government-approved figures. The final salary structure, pay matrix, fitment factor, and implementation timeline will be known only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report and the Union Government approves its recommendations. Readers are advised to refer to official government notifications for the latest and authoritative updates.

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