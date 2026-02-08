The government has taken a key step towards rolling out the 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC), with its official website now live and a public consultation process formally opened. Government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders have been invited to share their views on pay, pensions and allowances through a structured questionnaire hosted on the MyGov platform.

The move signals that groundwork for the next round of salary revision is underway — and this is a rare chance for employees to directly shape the recommendations that will eventually impact their pay packets.

How and where to submit your views

The Commission, in collaboration with MyGov, is seeking inputs only through an online questionnaire. Responses sent by email, PDF or physical letters will not be accepted.

The questionnaire is available in both English and Hindi, allowing wider participation across departments and regions. The Commission has also assured respondents that their identities will remain confidential and that all data will be analysed and shared only in an aggregated, non-attributable manner.

For details and access, stakeholders can visit the official portal: 8cpc.gov.in.

Deadline you should note

The last date to submit responses is March 16, 2026.

After this date, the consultation window will close, and no further submissions will be considered.

Who can participate?

The consultation has been opened to a broad set of stakeholders, including:

Central government employees; Union Territory employees; Judicial officers and court staff, Members and employees of regulatory bodies; Associations or unions of serving and retired employees; Pensioners; Researchers and academicians; and Other interested individuals and stakeholders.

In short, almost anyone directly or indirectly impacted by the 8th CPC can take part.

What kind of questions are being asked?

Unlike earlier pay commissions that relied heavily on internal representations, the 8th CPC is asking wider policy-level questions, such as:

-What guiding philosophy should shape the 8th CPC amid economic growth, inflation and fiscal constraints

-What the fitment factor should represent in salary revision

-How annual increments should be structured across pay levels

-How top-level government salaries should be benchmarked

-Expectations around pay, pension and allowance reforms

One question that many employees are watching closely — whether 8th CPC arrears will be paid from January 2026 — also figures prominently in discussions around implementation timelines.

When was the 8th Pay Commission set up?

The formation of the 8th Pay Commission was announced in January 2025. It was formally notified by the Ministry of Finance on November 3, 2025, along with approval of its Terms of Reference.

The Commission has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations on revision of salaries, pensions and allowances. Office space has already been allotted in the national capital.

Rising pressure from employee bodies

Even as consultations begin, employee unions are growing impatient over the pace of implementation. Several employees’ bodies have reportedly warned of protest action and strikes if the government delays the rollout of the 8th Pay Commission beyond expected timelines.

Unions argue that with inflation eating into real incomes and the consultation process now live, the government should clearly outline a roadmap for implementation and arrears to avoid unrest among staff and pensioners.

Why this matters now

For government employees and pensioners, the launch of the website and questionnaire is more than a formality — it is an opportunity to influence how salaries and pensions are reworked for the next decade. With deadlines set and stakeholder feedback underway, the 8th Pay Commission has officially moved from announcement to action.