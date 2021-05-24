77% of working India relies on personal loans to make ends meet: Report

'How to improve credit score?' was the most pressing financial question for 35 per cent of respondents, for 20 per cent it was 'How to pay off loans faster?'

In India, medical emergencies, children’s education, wedding expenses came out as the top reasons for taking personal loans.

NIRA a consumer finance company, came out with a survey, ‘Understanding the Financial Challenges of Working India’, which stated 28 per cent of personal loans are taken for medical emergencies, whereas 25 per cent for family needs such as children’s education, home renovation and wedding expenses.

The report stated, with most of them earning modest salaries that just about cover their daily expenses and leave no additional resources for unplanned expenses, hence, as high as 77 per cent of individuals have relied on unsecured personal loans to make ends meet.

The report also states 41 per cent named interest rate as the main criteria for choosing a lender, whereas 30 per cent named loan tenures and 20 per cent disbursal time as their main criteria.

Rohit Sen, CEO and Co-Founder, NIRA, says “Young working Indians have to shoulder a lot of responsibility. They work hard to make ends meet but struggle to cope when faced with unanticipated or larger-than-usual costs. Since they’re unable to borrow from banks, they turn to local moneylenders who usually charge them more than 100 per cent interest, further exacerbating their financial difficulties.”

Some of the key findings of the survey;