Where is share market headed after Nifty closes below 18760, Bank Nifty under 43640; check support, resistance

For Nifty 50, 18680 would act as a sacrosanct support level, below which it could slip till 18650-18610. Bank Nifty may consolidate in the range of 43400–44500 from short term perspective.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Share Market Tomorrow
HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and TCS were the top gainers on Nifty 50 while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended today’s session in red amid negative global cues. The NSE Nifty 50 tanked 70.55 points or 0.37% to 18,755.45 and BSE Sensex tumbled 216.28 points or 0.34% to 63,168.30. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty tumbled 304.40 points or 0.69% to 43,633.75, Nifty Private Bank sank 0.89%, Nifty Auto fell 0.62% while Nifty IT rose 0.42%, Nifty Pharma was up 0.17% and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.96%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were HDFC Life, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra and TCS while the losers were Adani Enterprises, Hero Motocorp, Kotak Bank, Adani Ports and Axis Bank.

“Indian equities shied away from closing at all-time high levels amid profit booking, primarily driven by private banks. Global markets also took a breather after a strong rally last week as investors looked forward to China’s rate decision and the Fed chair’s testimony. The Indian rupee has been exhibiting strength recently, supported by strong FII inflows and favourable domestic macroeconomic data,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Where are NSE Nifty 50, Bank Nifty headed?

Nifty could slip till 18650-18610 if it falls below 18680

“On intraday charts, the Nifty is holding higher high and higher low series formation, which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For traders 18680 would act as a sacrosanct support level. Above the same, the index could retest the level of 18850-18900. On the other hand, below 18680 traders may prefer to exit from the trading long positions. Below the same, the index could slip till 18650-18610,” said  Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Bank Nifty may consolidate in 43400–44500 range

Bank Nifty likely to consolidate in the range of 43400–44500 from short term perspective. On the upside the recent swing high of 44500 is acting as a stiff resistance while on the downside 43400 where the 40-day exponential moving average is placed is acting as a crucial support. A decisive move beyond these extremes shall lead to a trending move in that direction,” said  Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 16:22 IST

