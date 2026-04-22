The earnings season is in full swing. Most major information technology sector companies have announced their Q4 FY26 results.

While the Q4 earnings numbers remain important, another aspect that often draws equal attention is dividends. For many investors, dividends announcements are crucial. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and HCL Technologies have all made announcements around dividends.

But how do they compare? Here’s a detailed insight on the dividend announcements by IT stocks thus far –

TCS dividend

India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services, announced a final dividend as part of its Q4 results.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for FY26.

“Further, we would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have recommended a Final Dividend of Rs31 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company which shall be paid on the third day from the conclusion of the 31st Annual General Meeting, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing.

TCS Dividend Snapshot

Date Type Dividend (Rs) Jan 16, 2026 Special 46 Jan 16, 2026 Interim 11 Oct 15, 2025 Interim 11 Jul 16, 2025 Interim 11 Jun 04, 2025 Final 30 Jan 17, 2025 Special 66 Jan 17, 2025 Interim 10

Wipro dividend

Wipro has taken a slightly different approach. Instead of announcing a separate final dividend, the company confirmed that its total interim dividend for the year would be treated as the final payout.

The company declared a total dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY26, which it considers as its final payout.

“During the year ended March 31, 2026, the Company paid an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share (Rs 5 declared on July 17, 2025, and Rs 6 declared on January 16, 2026),” the company said in its filing.

Alongside dividends, Wipro also announced a share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, which is another way of returning money to shareholders.

Wipro Dividend Snapshot

Date Type Dividend (Rs) Jan 16, 2026 Interim 6 Jul 17, 2025 Interim 5 Jan 17, 2025 Interim 6

HCLTech dividend

HCL Technologies also announced its dividend during the earnings season, but for the next financial year.

The company announced Rs 24 per share as an interim dividend for FY27.

The company in its regulatory filing said, “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 24/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27,” the company said in its exchange filing.

It also said, “The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 25, 2026, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 5, 2026.”

HCLTech Dividend Snapshot

Date Type Dividend Per Share (Rs) 21 Apr, 2026 Interim 24 12 Jan, 2026 Interim 12 13 Oct, 2025 Interim 12 14 Jul, 2025 Interim 12 22 Apr, 2025 Interim 18 14 Jan, 2025 Special 6 13 Jan, 2025 Interim 12

Quick comparison: Dividend payouts

Here’s a comparison of the dividend announced by the company –

Company Dividend Type Latest Dividend (Rs) TCS Final 31 Wipro Interim (treated as final) 11 HCLTech Interim 24

Stock performance: How stocks are performing

Over the past five days, shares of Tata Consultancy Services have declined by over 2%. However, on a one-month basis, the stock has gained around 6%. So far in 2026, the share price of the company declined about 22%.

Company 5-Day 1-Month 2026 YTD TCS -2% 0.06% -22% Wipro -4% 0.08% -24% HCLTech -11% -5% -21%

For Wipro, the stock has fallen around 4% in the last five days but has delivered an 8% gain over one month. On a year-to-date basis for 2026, it is down roughly 24%.

HCL Technologies fell nearly 11% in the last five days. Over one month, it is down about 5%, and so far in 2026, the stock has declined around 21%.