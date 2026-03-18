The share price of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries is in focus today, March 18 after the company announced a key promoter stake sale. Looking at the company’s stock performance, it has delivered a whopping 2,811% return in the last one year and over 300% gains in the last 6 months

This latest development puts the focus on what should investors watch next? Let’s take a look –

Swan Defence: Promoter plans stake sale

The latest reason the share price will be in focus is because the company announced that its promoter entity, Hazel Infra, plans to sell part of its stake in the company.

As per the company’s exchange filing, the promoter intends to offload up to 26.38 lakh equity shares, which is about a 5.01% stake, through an Offer for Sale (OFS).

The company confirmed this move after granting pre-dealing approval. In its filing, it said, “This is to bring to your notice that the pre-dealing application as submitted by Hazel Infra, Promoter of the Company for disposal of upto 26,38,747 nos. equity shares of Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has been approved.”

This means the promoter has received the necessary clearance to go ahead with the share sale within a specified timeline.

Swan Defence: Timeline and structure of the OFS

The stake sale is expected to take place between March 18 to March 24, 2026. The company has set a clear window of five trading days for the transaction to be completed.

The OFS has been structured with a floor price of Rs 1,900 per share. This is the minimum price at which shares can be sold during the offer.

The transaction will be carried out through the stock exchange mechanism.

The company also clarified the timeline in its filing, stating, “Please note that the said transaction must be completed on or before 24th March, 2026 that is within 5 trading days on and from 18th March, 2026 failing which a fresh application for Pre Clearance of the said Transaction will have to be made.”

Swan Defence: Why is the stake sale happening?

The OFS is not just a routine transaction. It is being carried out to meet regulatory requirements related to minimum public shareholding. Listed companies in India are required to maintain a certain level of public ownership, and promoter stake sales like this help achieve that balance.

The approval for the transaction was given under regulatory guidelines, with the company secretary authorising the move after reviewing the promoter’s application.

Swan Defence: Stock performance

Over the past five days, the share price has risen around 12%. In just one month, it has jumped nearly 40%.

The gains become even more striking over a longer period. In the last six months, the stock has surged about 314%. Over the past one year, it has delivered a massive 2,811% return.

So far in 2026, the stock is already up around 64%.