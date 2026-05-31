Suzlon Energy Ltd on Saturday said that it will move the Securities Appellate Tribunal against a Securities and Exchange Board of India order imposing penalties totalling Rs 28.95 crore on the company, its promoters and two former chief financial officers in a financial disclosure case.

The case relates to alleged misrepresentation of the company’s position in Suzlon Energy’s financial statements from FY14 to FY18. Notably, SEBI’s recent order has set aside an earlier order filed by an adjudicating officer that had cleared the company and other notices without imposing any penalty.

The development is important because it brings back focus on a legacy disclosure issue at a time when Suzlon remains a closely watched renewable energy company in the listed space.

While Suzlon has said the order will not affect its business operations, the matter may keep governance and disclosure concerns in investor focus until the appeal is decided.

How the Rs 28.95 crore penalty is divided

Noticee Penalty imposed Suzlon Energy Ltd Rs 15.95 crore Vinod R Tanti Rs 5.75 crore Girish R Tanti Rs 5.45 crore Kirti J Vagadia Rs 1.5 crore Amit Agarwal Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 28.95 crore

Vinod R Tanti and Girish R Tanti are promoters of Suzlon Energy. Kirti J Vagadia and Amit Agarwal are former chief financial officers of the company.

What is the case about?

The matter relates to allegations of misrepresentation in the company’s financial statements for the period between FY14 and FY18. SEBI’s order said the alleged disclosures failed to present a true and fair view of the company’s financial position.

In simple terms, the regulator’s case is that Suzlon’s past financial statements allegedly did not give investors a true and fair picture of the company’s financial position.

According to SEBI’s findings cited in the earlier report, the disclosures allegedly failed to present a true and fair view of the company’s profitability, net worth, leverage, financial exposure and overall risk profile.

Suzlon on timeline of SEBI’s most recent order

Suzlon said it had earlier informed the exchanges that SEBI’s adjudicating officer had passed an order on June 27, 2025, disposing of the matter without imposing any penalty.

However, SEBI later used its revisionary powers and issued a fresh show-cause notice on September 26, 2025.

The notice asked why the June 2025 adjudication order should not be examined under Section 15-I(3) of the SEBI Act and Section 23-I(3) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act.

Suzlon said it responded to the notice within time, gave factual justifications and denied the allegations made by SEBI.

As per statements made by the company, it is after receiving ‘factual justifications’ from Suzlon’s side that SEBI has now decided to set aside the earlier adjudication order and imposed penalties on the company, its promoters and former CFOs.

‘Operations will not be affected,’ Suzlon maintains

In its latest statement, Suzlon Energy Ltd. also sought to reassure investors that SEBI’s order would not have any impact on the company’s financial, operational or other activities. This is important because penalties of this nature usually raise two separate questions for investors.

The first is the direct financial impact, which in this case is limited to the penalty amount unless the order is stayed, modified or overturned on appeal. The second is the broader governance impact, especially because the allegations relate to past financial disclosures.

For Suzlon, the immediate message to investors is that business operations remain unaffected.

The case relates to an older period in Suzlon’s financial history, but its relevance is current because the company operates in a sector that has seen renewed investor interest amid India’s clean energy push.

The SAT appeal will therefore be watched not only for the penalty amount involved but also for what it signals about regulatory scrutiny of listed companies’ historical disclosures.

Regulatory Action Suzlon Energy vs SEBI: The Rs 28.95 Crore Penalty Case A timeline of events — from alleged disclosure lapses to a SAT appeal Total Penalty Imposed Rs 28.95 Cr On company, promoters and 2 former CFOs Period of Alleged Lapse FY14 – FY18 Key Events FY2014 – FY2018 Alleged Financial Misrepresentation SEBI alleges Suzlon’s financial statements did not present a true and fair view of its profitability, net worth, leverage and overall risk profile. June 27, 2025 AO Clears Suzlon — No Penalty SEBI’s Adjudicating Officer disposes of the matter without imposing any penalty on Suzlon or the other noticees. September 26, 2025 SEBI Issues Fresh Show-Cause Notice Using revisionary powers under Section 15-I(3) of the SEBI Act, the regulator asks why the June 2025 order should not be reviewed. Post September 2025 Suzlon Responds, Denies Allegations Suzlon submits factual justifications within time, denying all allegations raised in the fresh show-cause notice. May 2026 — Current SEBI Sets Aside AO Order, Imposes Rs 28.95 Cr Penalty SEBI uses revisionary powers to overturn the earlier clearance and impose penalties on Suzlon, its promoters and two former CFOs. Upcoming Suzlon to Appeal Before SAT Suzlon will challenge the order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which can uphold, modify, stay or set aside the penalty. How the Rs 28.95 Crore is Divided Noticee Penalty Suzlon Energy Ltd Company Rs 15.95 Cr Vinod R Tanti Promoter Rs 5.75 Cr Girish R Tanti Promoter Rs 5.45 Cr Kirti J Vagadia Former CFO Rs 1.50 Cr Amit Agarwal Former CFO Rs 30 Lakh Total Rs 28.95 Cr Suzlon’s Position The company maintains the order will not affect its financial or operational activities. The SAT appeal will be closely watched for what it signals about regulatory scrutiny of historical disclosures by listed companies. Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

What happens next

Suzlon will now challenge SEBI’s order before SAT. The tribunal can examine the company’s appeal and decide whether the SEBI order should be upheld, changed, stayed or set aside.

Until then, the company’s stated position is that it denies the allegations and that SEBI’s order will not affect its business activities.