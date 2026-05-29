Indian equity benchmarks are trading on a volatile note in the intraday trade today (May 29). After opening in the green, the market slipped into negative territory.

In the intraday trade, the Sensex hovered near the 75,750 mark, while the Nifty traded below 23,900.

Several stocks saw sharp intraday swings following quarterly earnings, management commentary, corporate actions and regulatory updates.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Wipro

Information technology major Wipro shares moved higher during intraday trade. This is after the company announced an expanded partnership with ServiceNow.

The collaboration focuses on scaling agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven workflows across enterprise operations such as information technology, human resources, procurement and cybersecurity.

Following the announcement, Wipro shares rallied nearly 4% in intraday trade. Investor sentiment also remained supported by strong gains in Wipro’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which surged over 18% overnight in the United States market.

LIC

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remained in focus after the stock appeared to plunge nearly 50% during intraday trade.

However, the decline was purely technical as the stock turned ex-bonus for its first-ever 1:1 bonus issue.

LIC shares traded near the Rs 412 mark during intraday trade compared to the earlier closing level above Rs 850. The sharp fall reflected the stock price adjustment linked to the bonus issue rather than any destruction of shareholder wealth.

Under the 1:1 bonus issue, shareholders will receive one additional share for every share already held, effectively doubling the number of shares while proportionately adjusting the stock price.

Ola Electric

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility continued their recent upward momentum during intraday trade today.

The stock gained over 9% in the intraday trade, extending its rally over the last six trading sessions to nearly 20%.

The recent movement comes after the electric vehicle company reported its March quarter earnings.

Ashok Leyland

Shares of commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland came under pressure during intraday trade after the company announced its March quarter results.

The stock declined more than 3% during the session even though the company reported a record standalone quarterly profit after tax of Rs 1,404 crore for the Q4FY26.

Wockhardt

Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt shares climbed more than 9% after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved the import and marketing of Zaynich in India.

The company has received regulatory approval for a key antibiotic drug.

The antibiotic has been approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections and certain bacterial infections in adults.

Bharat Dynamics

Shares of state-run defence company Bharat Dynamics declined sharply during intraday trade after the company reported a steep fall in quarterly profit.

The stock dropped more than 8% after the company’s consolidated net profit declined nearly 58% year-on-year during the March quarter.

PhysicsWallah

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah moved higher by 5% in the intraday trade after reporting lower losses and healthy revenue growth for the March quarter.

Bata India

Bata India shares declined nearly 5% after investors reacted negatively to the footwear company’s quarterly earnings performance.

GMR Airports

Shares of GMR Airports gained nearly 6% during intraday trade after the airport operator reported a return to profitability in the March quarter.

The company posted a consolidated profit of over Rs 400 crore compared to a loss in the year-ago period.