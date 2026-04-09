Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 9 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹237, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹236,740, reflecting a loss of 1.49% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,367. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 237 240 3.58 1.49% 10 gm 2,367 2,403 35.80 1.49% 1 Kg 236,740 240,320 3,580.00 1.49% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver slipped to around $73.5 per ounce on Thursday after a volatile session where prices had surged 6.3% following the ceasefire announcement before giving back most gains.

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Market sentiment remained cautious amid ongoing uncertainty, with reports indicating halted oil tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz and breaches in ceasefire terms. A potential reopening of the strait offered some relief, though tensions persisted.

Outlook for Silver Investors

A rebound in oil prices alongside a stronger dollar and rising bond yields added pressure on silver. The broader risk-on sentiment in equities also triggered profit booking, limiting further upside in prices.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 237 ( 3.57 ) 2,371 ( 35.70 ) 237,050 ( 3,570.00 ) Bangalore 237 ( 3.58 ) 2,369 ( 35.80 ) 236,930 ( 3,580.00 ) Chennai 237 ( 3.59 ) 2,374 ( 35.90 ) 237,430 ( 3,590.00 ) Delhi 236 ( 3.58 ) 2,363 ( 35.80 ) 236,330 ( 3,580.00 ) Hyderabad 237 ( 3.59 ) 2,371 ( 35.90 ) 237,110 ( 3,590.00 ) Kolkata 236 ( 3.57 ) 2,364 ( 35.70 ) 236,430 ( 3,570.00 ) Mumbai 237 ( 3.58 ) 2,367 ( 35.80 ) 236,740 ( 3,580.00 ) Pune 237 ( 3.58 ) 2,367 ( 35.80 ) 236,740 ( 3,580.00 ) Surat 237 ( 3.59 ) 2,371 ( 35.90 ) 237,050 ( 3,590.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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