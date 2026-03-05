Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 5 March 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹270, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹270,320, reflecting a gain of 1.67% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,703. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 270 266 4.44 1.67% 10 gm 2,703 2,659 44.40 1.67% 1 Kg 270,320 265,880 4,440.00 1.67% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices climbed toward $85 per troy ounce on COMEX, posting a second consecutive session of gains as geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar boosted safe-haven demand. The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has entered its sixth day, raising concerns about further escalation and a prolonged conflict.

ALSO READ

Reports indicated a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling it the first such attack on an enemy vessel since World War II.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Silver also gained after the dollar retreated on reports of potential peace talks between Iranian operatives and the US, though Tehran later denied the outreach. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s 15% global tariff is expected to take effect later this week.

Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 271 ( 5.76 ) 2,707 ( 57.60 ) 270,680 ( 5,760.00 ) Bangalore 271 ( 5.75 ) 2,705 ( 57.50 ) 270,530 ( 5,750.00 ) Chennai 271 ( 5.77 ) 2,711 ( 57.70 ) 271,110 ( 5,770.00 ) Delhi 270 ( 5.73 ) 2,699 ( 57.30 ) 269,850 ( 5,730.00 ) Hyderabad 271 ( 4.45 ) 2,708 ( 44.50 ) 270,750 ( 4,450.00 ) Kolkata 270 ( 4.43 ) 2,700 ( 44.30 ) 269,960 ( 4,430.00 ) Mumbai 270 ( 4.44 ) 2,703 ( 44.40 ) 270,320 ( 4,440.00 ) Pune 270 ( 4.44 ) 2,703 ( 44.40 ) 270,320 ( 4,440.00 ) Surat 271 ( 4.45 ) 2,707 ( 44.50 ) 270,680 ( 4,450.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Silver: