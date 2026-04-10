Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India On 10 April 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹243, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹242,670, reflecting a loss of 0.57% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,427. Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 243 244 1.38 0.57% 10 gm 2,427 2,441 13.80 0.57% 1 Kg 242,670 244,050 1,380.00 0.57% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices held above $75 per ounce on Friday, remaining on track for a third consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and declining oil prices after the US-Iran ceasefire eased inflation concerns.

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Investor attention has shifted to upcoming diplomatic talks in Islamabad led by Vice President JD Vance. However, uncertainty persists as Israeli operations in Lebanon continue outside the ceasefire framework.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Additional geopolitical risks remain, including tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, even as broader diplomatic efforts continue to stabilise the region.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 243 ( 1.36 ) 2,430 ( 13.60 ) 242,990 ( 1,360.00 ) Bangalore 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,429 ( 13.80 ) 242,860 ( 1,380.00 ) Chennai 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,434 ( 13.80 ) 243,380 ( 1,380.00 ) Delhi 242 ( 1.38 ) 2,423 ( 13.80 ) 242,250 ( 1,380.00 ) Hyderabad 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,431 ( 13.80 ) 243,060 ( 1,380.00 ) Kolkata 242 ( 1.38 ) 2,424 ( 13.80 ) 242,350 ( 1,380.00 ) Mumbai 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,427 ( 13.80 ) 242,670 ( 1,380.00 ) Pune 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,427 ( 13.80 ) 242,670 ( 1,380.00 ) Surat 243 ( 1.38 ) 2,430 ( 13.80 ) 242,990 ( 1,380.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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