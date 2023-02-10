Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty opens below 17850, Sensex falls 80 pts; Bank Nifty in red, LIC shares gain 3%, Zomato tanks 4%

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean Exchange were trading 106.5 pts or 0.59% lower at 17,824.0 in the early morning trade on Friday.

Go to Live Updates Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian domestic indices are likely to open in red amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures on the Singaporean Exchange were trading 106.5 pts or 0.59% lower at 17,824.0 in the early morning trade on Friday. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex rose 142.43 points or 0.23% to 60,806.22 and NSE Nifty 50 climbed 21.75 pts or 0.12% to 17,893.45. Most of the Asian markets were trading in red with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.48% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.53%. The US markets ended the overnight session lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 pts or 0.73% to 33,699.88, S&P 500 sank 36.36 pts or 0.88% to 4,081.50 and Nasdaq tanked 120.94 pts or 1.04% to 11,789.58. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates Friday 10 February

09:14 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 Sensex, Nifty end pre-open in red Equity indices ended the pre-opening session in the red. The BSE Sensex fell 99.41 points or 0.16% to 60,706.81 and NSE Nifty 50 dropped 45.90 pts or 0.26% to 17,847.55. 09:01 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 A successful close over 18000 will trigger a breakout in Nifty “Although markets remained range-bound with a positive tendency on Thursday, market volatility could continue in the near term. The Nifty is gaining traction, with bullish expectations for a test of near-term resistance at 18,000 levels. On the downside, prices have support at 17750-17680 levels. A successful close over 18000 will trigger a breakout in the index, potentially leading to prices in the 18100-18200 range.” – Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking. 08:59 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 Investors should focus on capital goods, IT and banking sector “Q3 results from the broader market indicate pressure on margins. Many mid and small-cap results are disappointing. Now, safety is in large caps. Investors should focus on segments where earnings visibility is good, like capital goods, IT and banking.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 08:58 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 Rising inflows in weak market a very healthy trend “A healthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in SIPs into equity which has touched Rs 13,856 crores in January this year. Rising inflows when the market is weak is a very healthy trend and can act as a counter to the rising FII outflows. This will bring stability to the market.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 08:56 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 No major triggers to take the market forward “With the Budget, monetary policy and earnings season behind us, there are no major triggers to take the market forward. Rallies are likely to be sold since FIIs have been sustained sellers in the market since the beginning of 2023. But, the fact that FII selling has declined to Rs 144 crores (on 9th February) is positive.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. 08:19 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 Bank Nifty support seen at 41500, resistance pegged at 41800 “The Bank Nifty remained mostly sideways as the index failed to witness a directional move during the day. The momentum indicator RSI is in a bullish crossover on the hourly chart. Besides, the Bank Nifty bulls were able to hold 41,500 on a closing basis. On the lower end, support is placed at 41500/41300/41000. The resistance on the higher end is pegged at 41800/42000.” – Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. 08:13 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 US market concludes in red The US markets ended the overnight session lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 pts or 0.73% to 33,699.88, S&P 500 sank 36.36 pts or 0.88% to 4,081.50 and Nasdaq tanked 120.94 pts or 1.04% to 11,789.58. 08:13 (IST) 10 Feb 2023 Asian markets trade lower Most of the Asian markets were trading in red with China’s Shanghai Composite index falling 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1%, South Korea’s KOSPI dipping 0.48% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rising 0.53%.