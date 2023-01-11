Live

Share Market Live: SGX Nifty hints at positive start for Sensex, Nifty; US CPI inflation eyed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: On Tuesday, BSE Sensex fell 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20.

Major US indices ended the overnight session in green. The S&P 500 rose 0.70%, the Nasdaq advanced 1.01% and the Dow closed 0.56% higher.

Indian equity indices are likely to open in green on Wednesday, hints SGX Nifty amid positive global cues. Nifty futures are trading 24 points higher at around 18,010.0 levels on the Singapore exchange. On Tuesday, BSE Sensex fell 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20. Asian markets were trading higher today with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising 1.29%, Shanghai Composite in mainland China climbing 0.27% and Japan's Nikkei225 advanced 1.05%. Meanwhile, major US indices ended the overnight session in green. The S&P 500 rose 0.70%, the Nasdaq advanced 1.01% and the Dow closed 0.56% higher. Live Updates Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 08:27 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 Dollar index hovering close to seven-month low The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose 0.058% to 103.31, hovering close to seven-month low. The Japanese yen weakened 0.05% to 132.33 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2146, down 0.07% on the day. Read full story 08:25 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 Sensex, Nifty ended previous session in red On Tuesday, BSE Sensex fell 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20. 08:25 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 Asian markets trade higher Asian markets were trading higher today with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rising 1.29%, Shanghai Composite in mainland China climbing 0.27% and Japan's Nikkei225 advanced 1.05%. 08:24 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 US stock market ends in green The US equity indices ended Tuesday's session in green. The S&P 500 rose 27.16 points or 0.70% to 3,919.25, the Nasdaq advanced 106.98 pts or 1.01% to 10,742.63 and the Dow closed 186.45 pts or 0.56% higher at 33,704.10. 08:17 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 Investors await key US inflation data "Global bourses reversed their recent gains as Fed officials stated that policymakers would raise the rate beyond 5% and hold on for a while. Sentiments in the domestic market were further dampened by the muted start to the IT earnings season, along with their cautious commentary on the demand environment. Investors are anticipating key inflation numbers on Thursday, to gain clarity on the Fed's future plans."- Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services 08:15 (IST) 11 Jan 2023 Nifty hovering within the bands of 17,750 and 18,250 "Following a day of pause, the Nifty dropped sharply, falling below the previous session's low. A bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart points towards a further correction. The index, however, has been hovering within the bands of 17,750 and 18,250. A decisive breakout on either side may trigger a strong directional move." – Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities