FII DII data: FPI sold shares worth Rs 2109.34 crore, DII bought shares worth Rs 1806.62 crore on Jan 10

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth a net Rs 2109.34 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth a net Rs 1806.62 crore on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till January 10, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 10,125.91 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 6,286.99 crore. In the month of December, FIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 14,231.09 crore while DIIs purchased equities worth a net of Rs 24,159.13 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. Political and economic trends impact the investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in red with 30-share BSE Sensex falling 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20.

“Nifty gave up the gains of the previous session on Jan 10 pulled down by weak global cues. Global shares eased on Tuesday as investors took profit on the gains from the past two weeks after comments from two Federal Reserve officials injected a note of caution over the U.S. rate outlook, cracking equities. Optimism over China reopening faded. Nifty is not able to build on the gains beyond 18150. A move below 17774 could attract more selling pressure as the monthly low of December will then be breached. On up moves, 18047-18101 could act as a resistance,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.