NSE F&O ban: GNFC and others under ban on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Wednesday. According to the NSE, the stocks mentioned above are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 3,78,437 with a turnover of Rs 36,910.28 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 7,74,559 with a turnover of Rs 54,455.21 crore.

In Index options, 25,38,41,376 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,23,24,661.24 crore; put call ratio of 0.96; and premium turnover of Rs 56910.19 crore. In stock options, 30,41,853 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,23,132.01 crore; put call ratio of 0.55; and premium turnover of Rs 3062.90 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Tuesday was, 25,80,36,225 with a turnover of Rs 2,26,39,158.74 crore; put call ratio of 0.95; and premium turnover of Rs 59973.09 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, were Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC). The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in deep red with BSE Sensex falling 631.83 pts or 1.04% to close at 60,115.48, and NSE Nifty 50 was down 187 points or 1.03% at 17,914.20.