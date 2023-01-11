3PLAND, AARTECH, ABIRAFN among 96 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 27 fall to 52-week lows

Domestic equity indices were trading flat in the mid-day session on Wednesday with NSE Nifty falling 16.75 pts or 0.09% to 17,897.40 and BSE Sensex slipping 8.49 pts or 0.01% to 60,106.99. The most active equities of Nifty are Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, BPCL, Hindalco, TCS, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors are among the top gainers, with BPCL up 2.23%. The biggest laggards are Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divis Lab, Apollo Hospital and Hindustan Unilever with Airtel down 5.09%.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 24 stocks rose to hit fresh 52-week highs. 3P Land Holdings Ltd, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Foods & Inns Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd, Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Magnum Ventures Ltd, Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd and many others were among those to hit the highs.

On the flip side, 24 stocks fell to their 52-week lows. Anmol India Ltd, Atul Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Biocon Ltd, Elin Electronics Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd were among these scrips.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 96 stocks hit their 52-week highs including 3PLAND, AARTECH, ABIRAFN, ADCON, ADVAIT, ADVLIFE, AEPL, AFFORDABLE, ALFATRAN and ALPINEHOU are among others.

Alternatively, 27 stocks including ATUL, AVEER, BIOCON, CARYSIL, ELIN, GALAXYSURF, GGPL, GKP, GLAND and GLAXO among others were the stocks at 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Onelife Capital Advisors, Raj Rayon Industries, BPL, PTC India, Compucom Software and R.P.P. Infra Projects are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Tata Motors, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.