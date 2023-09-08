Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open in the positive territory as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded 0.10% up during Friday’s early trading session at 19,787.5.

Asian markets traded in the red on Friday. Benchmark Chinese indice the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.43%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.09%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 1.34%.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates