Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may see positive opening, GIFT Nifty up; Asian markets in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The GIFT Nifty indicated a positive start for Indian benchmarks NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex in trade on Friday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Asian markets traded in the red on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The benchmark equity indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open in the positive territory as the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Indian equity market, traded 0.10% up during Friday’s early trading session at 19,787.5. 

Asian markets traded in the red on Friday. Benchmark Chinese indice the Shanghai Composite was down by 0.43%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.09%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled 1.34%.

08:37 (IST) 8 Sep 2023
FII, DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) offloaded shares worth net Rs 758.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 28.11 crore on September 7, 2023, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:32 (IST) 8 Sep 2023
Nifty Technical outlook

“Nifty has finally crossed the hurdle at 19,650 and the alignment of the banking pack has further strengthened the tone. We expect the index to inch towards the new milestone of 20,000 now. Traders should align their positions accordingly and maintain a balanced approach as broader indices look stretched,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 08:10 IST

