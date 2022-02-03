Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints a tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; LIC IPO DRHP to be filed next week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets were in the firm grip on bulls on Wednesday. Sensex zoomed 695 points or 1.18% on Wednesday to close at 59,558 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 203 points or 1.16% to settle at 17,780. Broader markets mirrored the up-move charted by the headline indices. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in the red with marginal losses, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ closed with gains. South Korean markets were up in the green, however, Japanese equity indices were in the red.
LIC IPO may just be around the corner now with the government looking to file the Draft Red Heering Prospectus by next week, management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE. “As soon as the IRDA approves the embedded value, it will feed into the DRHP. In the next 7-10 days, DRHP will be there, it could be earlier also,” Pandey said. Thereafter, more intensive activity of finalizing anchor investors, roadshows, etc would start, he added. Reports also claim that the government’s revised divestment estimates for the current fiscal year factor in the public issue of LIC. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the LIC IPO will come soon.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
“Nifty finds support around 17400 while 17900 will act as resistance on the upside. Bank Nifty finds support around 38750 while 39950 will act as resistance,” said IIFL Securities.
Nifty gapped up on the day of budget and witnessed extreme volatility throughout the day. We saw an intraday drop of 200 points but recovered sharply during the second half of the session. Nifty has bounced multiple times from 16800 levels indicating buying at lower levels. Since the past 5-6 months, index is consolidating within a broad range from 18400-16800 levels representing medium term sideways trend. This consolidation zone is also supported with its 200-day SMA (16668) which remains a crucial support zone.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on February 3 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
“A cooling-off/dip is expected from current levels. Support seen at 17,700, 17,635, and 17,500,” said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head – Research, JM Financial.
Nifty Daily chart indicates the index has reversed its recent downtrend as it has crossed the previous swing high of 17309 and has closed above 50 day SMA. The 14-day RSI too has made a higher bottom, bounced back and closed above its 9-day EMA. We, therefore, expect the Nifty to gradually move higher in the coming sessions. It is important that on any corrections, the short-term trend reversal levels of 17244 hold.
Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a tepid start on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry day. Nifty futures were trading 24.50 points or 0.14 per cent down at 17784 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, Sensex zoomed 695 points or 1.18% to close at 59,558 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 203 points or 1.16% to settle at 17,780. Analysts say that the short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive and there is no signs of any tiredness at the higher levels.
Nifty 50 index opened gap-up on Wednesday and relentlessly moved up straight above 17777 zones. It remained range-bound for the most part of the session and closed with decent gains of around 200 points. It formed a Bullish candle on a daily scale and has been forming higher highs from the last four sessions.
Given the continuity of policy focus and pronouncements, we believe markets will discount the budget and shift focus to: a) rising interest rate regime globally and consequent higher bond yields and b) corporate earnings growth that has remained resilient so far in the ongoing 3QFY22 earnings season. The forthcoming RBI policy meet on 9th Feb’22 assume greater significance now with respect to the future of liquidity and interest rates. Q3FY22 earnings has been good so far and from management commentary Q4 number is expected to be strong. Overall we remain positive on the market. From a sector perspective, we expect Infra, construction, cement, capital goods, affordable housing, logistics and Defence to remain in focus.
~ Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses on Thursday morning. Nifty futures were trading 25 points lower, suggesting a tepid start to the day's trade.
With most of the preparatory work almost over with finalisation of the embedded value (EV) of the Life Insurance Corporation, the insurer will file a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by next week for its mega IPO, department of investment and public asset management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE.