Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints a tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; LIC IPO DRHP to be filed next week

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in the red with marginal losses, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets were in the firm grip on bulls on Wednesday. Sensex zoomed 695 points or 1.18% on Wednesday to close at 59,558 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 203 points or 1.16% to settle at 17,780. Broader markets mirrored the up-move charted by the headline indices. Ahead of the weekly Futures & Options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down in the red with marginal losses, hinting at a tepid start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ closed with gains. South Korean markets were up in the green, however, Japanese equity indices were in the red.

LIC IPO may just be around the corner now with the government looking to file the Draft Red Heering Prospectus by next week, management secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told FE. “As soon as the IRDA approves the embedded value, it will feed into the DRHP. In the next 7-10 days, DRHP will be there, it could be earlier also,” Pandey said. Thereafter, more intensive activity of finalizing anchor investors, roadshows, etc would start, he added. Reports also claim that the government’s revised divestment estimates for the current fiscal year factor in the public issue of LIC. Earlier this week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the LIC IPO will come soon.