52-week highs, 52-week lows: SBI, Canara Bank among stocks to hit fresh highs, 7 scrips at new lows on BSE

S&P BSE Sensex has hit a low of 59,021 on Thursday, down more than 500 points from yesterday’s close while NSE Nifty 50 hit a low of 17,640, falling 140 points from the previous closing.

Sensex and Nifty were trading with losses on Thursday as bears attempted to regain control on Dalal Street after several days of bullish momentum. S&P BSE Sensex has hit a low of 59,021 on Thursday, down more than 500 points from yesterday’s close while NSE Nifty 50 hit a low of 17,640, falling 140 points from the previous closing. Broader markets mirrored the fall, except smallcap indices that were up in the green. While headline indices fell, 151 stocks on the BSE hit their respective 52-week highs and 69 stocks soared to their highs on the NSE.

52-week high/low on BSE

On the BSE, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Hitachi Energy India, TV18 Broadcast, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), and Bharat Dynamics were among some of the stocks that soared to their fresh 52-week highs. Others to hit fresh highs include Amber Enterprises, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bombay Dyeing, and Aptus Value Housing Finance. On the other hand, 7 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows on BSE. These include CEAT, Emergent Industrials, Janus Corporation, Lynx Machinery, Neuland Laboratories, Niraj Cement, and Superior Finlease.

52-week high/low on NSE

Among the 69 stocks that traded at fresh 52-week high values on NSE included Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, DCM Shriram Industries, Garware Hi-tech Films, HSIL Limited, Orient Bell Limited, State Bank of India, and Triveni Engineering & Industries Limited among other. Garware Hi-Tech Films and Mallcom (India) were the only two companies to hit fresh lows on NSE.

Volume gainers

Sintex Industries was the top volume gainer on NSE on Thursday with 5.6 crore equity shares traded, 41.5 times the 1-week average volume. Dhani Services Limited was the other top volume gainer with 7.08 crore equity shares exchanging hands between investors, 41 times the 1-week average volume. Other volume gainers included S.E Power Limited, LCC Infotech Limited, and Cupid Limited.