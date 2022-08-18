Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street extended its up-move on Wednesday as bulls pulled indices higher. S&P BSE Sensex added 417 points or 0.70% to regain the 60,000 mark after four months while the NSE Nifty 50 index is just shy of 18,000 levels. Bank Nifty crossed 39,400 while India VIX, the volatility gauge, dropped marginally. Ahead of the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses suggesting a flat to a negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were weak after Wall Street ended in red and Asian markets mirrored the fall.
After years of waiting, government-issued bonds may now finally be on their way to being added to an index triggering massive fund inflows. Goldman Sachs in a recent report said that Indian government bonds could be added to the JPMorgan index as early as next year. The move is likely to trigger passive inflows worth $30 billion. The report claims that government bonds could be added to JPMorgan’s GBI-EM Global Diversified bond index with an initial 10% weightage. While New Delhi has earlier shown interest in listing its bonds on a global index, the same now seems to be on the back burner. The $1 trillion sovereign bond market of India is not part of any global index.
“Trading with a stock-specific approach could be a better strategy for the near now as the risk-reward in index trades is not favorable now. One should look for sectors that are witnessing buying interest in the initial couple of hours of the session and look to stocks that are taking leadership within the sector,” said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com.
The price of petrol and diesel has been left unchanged for the 89th day by OMCs on August 18. The most recent price reduction had come in Maharashtra when the state government announced a cut in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by Rs 5 a litre and by Rs 3 a litre for diesel earlier last month. The cut in VAT is likely to cost Maharashtra’s state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore on an annual basis. For the rest of the country, prices have been steady since May 21 when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre, and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
Nifty 50 index opened positive on Wednesday and kept up with the bulls at higher zones and went on to touch 17965 zones. It sustained at higher zones with slight consolidation and closed with gains of 120 points. It formed a Bullish candle on the daily scale and gave the highest daily close of the last ninety-one trading sessions. It has been forming higher highs from the last six sessions and now needs to cross the psychological 18000 marks for the momentum to continue.
SGX Nifty was sitting 19 points lower on Thursday morning, suggesting a flat to negative start to the day's trade.
