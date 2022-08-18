Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street extended its up-move on Wednesday as bulls pulled indices higher. S&P BSE Sensex added 417 points or 0.70% to regain the 60,000 mark after four months while the NSE Nifty 50 index is just shy of 18,000 levels. Bank Nifty crossed 39,400 while India VIX, the volatility gauge, dropped marginally. Ahead of the weekly futures & options expiry session, SGX Nifty was down with marginal losses suggesting a flat to a negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were weak after Wall Street ended in red and Asian markets mirrored the fall.

After years of waiting, government-issued bonds may now finally be on their way to being added to an index triggering massive fund inflows. Goldman Sachs in a recent report said that Indian government bonds could be added to the JPMorgan index as early as next year. The move is likely to trigger passive inflows worth $30 billion. The report claims that government bonds could be added to JPMorgan’s GBI-EM Global Diversified bond index with an initial 10% weightage. While New Delhi has earlier shown interest in listing its bonds on a global index, the same now seems to be on the back burner. The $1 trillion sovereign bond market of India is not part of any global index.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates