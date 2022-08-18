ICICI Bank, Adani Power among 125 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week highs; Future Enterprises at fresh 52-week low

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were trading weak on Thursday, a day of weekly F&O expiry. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories contributed the most to the indices’ fall. So far in the day, BSE Sensex rose to 60,287 as day’s high, and a low of 59,969. NSE Nifty 50 hit a day’s high of 17,954.65, and a low of 17,852.05. So far in the trade, only ICICI Bank stocks hit a new 52 week high of Rs 886 apiece, crossing the previous high of Rs 885.60 apiece on S&P BSE Sensex. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex.

On BSE Sensex, a total of 125 stocks hit their respective 52-week highs in the noon deals. These include ABB India, ABC Gas International, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Ambar Protein Industries, Apollo Tyres, Colorchips New Media, Devyani International, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Indian Hotels, KBS India, PC Jeweller, SBI Life Insurance Company, Trent, TVS Motor Company, among other stocks. On the flip side, 12 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on the BSE Sensex. These were ANG Lifesciences India, Black Box, Future Enterprises, Garment Mantra Lifestyle, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Kaveri Seed Company, Milestone Furniture, Navoday Enterprises, Super Crop Safe, Tijaria Polypipes, and Vardhman Concrete, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 65 stocks rose to new 52-week highs, while 7 scrips fell to their respective 52-week lows on the day of weekly F&O expiry. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were ABB India, Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Akshar Spintex, Apollo Tyres, Bank of Baroda, Barak Valley Cements, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hilton Metal Forging, ICICI PRUDENTIAL MUTUAL FUND – ICICI Prudential Nifty FMCG ETF, Kotak Nifty India Consumption ETF, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mirza International, Rajnandini Metal, SBI Mutual Fund – SBI ETF Consumption, SBI Life Insurance Company, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, Trent, West Coast Paper Mills, and Zuari Industries, among others.

On the contrary, Black Box, Kaveri Seed Company, Future Enterprises, Godha Cabcon & Insulation, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd, Unitech, and Vipul stocks fell to new 52-week lows on the NSE.