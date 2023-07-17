09:02 (IST) 17 Jul 2023

Bank Nifty resistance at 44900-45000

“Bank Nifty is seen to be making a spinning top candlestick on the daily timeframe as it took support at crucial support levels of 44600 and closed in green. The trend for this week can be considered as rangebound till the time the range of 44600-45000 is broken on either side. The resistance is at around 44900-45000 and the support is at around 44600-44500. Technical indicator RSI is at around 58 whereas the 200 EMA is at 41887,” said Mitesh Karwa, Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.

Share Market Outlook Today