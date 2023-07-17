HDFC Bank stock gains over half a percent today after Q1FY24 earnings beat estimates

HDFC Bank share price rose 0.65% to Rs 1,655.95 today after the bank’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 29.9% on-year to Rs 11,950 crore in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 9,196 crore in Q1FY23. This beat Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 11,375 crore. NII rose 21.1% to Rs 23,599 crore in Q1FY24 vs Rs 19,481 crore in Q1FY23. This is HDFC Bank’s first earnings results following its merger with HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank stock has risen 4% in the last one month and over 22% in the past one year.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio rose 5 basis points sequentially to 1.17%. Net NPA rose to 0.3% as of June 30 compared with 0.27% as of March 31. The provisions for the quarter fell 10.2% on-year to Rs 2,860 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd merger took place earlier this month. The combined entity saw its advances rise 13% on-year as of June 30 to Rs 22.45 lakh crore, according to a July 5 exchange filing. HDFC Bank has allocated over 311 crore fresh shares of the bank to shareholders of the merged entity HDFC Ltd, according to a July 14 stock exchange filing by the bank.