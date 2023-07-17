scorecardresearch
HDFC Bank stock gains over half a percent today after Q1FY24 earnings beat estimates

HDFC Bank stock jumped nearly half a percent on Monday after the bank’s PAT grew to Rs 11,950 crore in Q1FY23 compared to Rs 9,196 crore in Q1FY23.

This is HDFC Bank’s first earnings results following its merger with HDFC.

HDFC Bank share price rose 0.65% to Rs 1,655.95 today after the bank’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 29.9% on-year to Rs 11,950 crore in Q1FY24 compared to Rs 9,196 crore in Q1FY23. This beat Bloomberg’s estimate of Rs 11,375 crore. NII rose 21.1% to Rs 23,599 crore in Q1FY24 vs Rs 19,481 crore in Q1FY23. This is HDFC Bank’s first earnings results following its merger with HDFC Ltd. HDFC Bank stock has risen 4% in the last one month and over 22% in the past one year.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset ratio rose 5 basis points sequentially to 1.17%. Net NPA rose to 0.3% as of June 30 compared with 0.27% as of March 31. The provisions for the quarter fell 10.2% on-year to Rs 2,860 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd merger took place earlier this month. The combined entity saw its advances rise 13% on-year as of June 30 to Rs 22.45 lakh crore, according to a July 5 exchange filing. HDFC Bank has allocated over 311 crore fresh shares of the bank to shareholders of the merged entity HDFC Ltd, according to a July 14 stock exchange filing by the bank.

First published on: 17-07-2023 at 13:11 IST

