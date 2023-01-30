08:55 (IST) 30 Jan 2023

Adani stocks to dominate market today

“Today the market will be completely dominated by the movements in Adani stocks. The statement from Adani Enterprises that the FPO is on schedule and that there is no change in the price band is hugely important. This can be interpreted as a reflection of the confidence of the management in the success of the FPO. It is important to understand that the stock has limited public float. So, the price crash on Friday happened mainly due to shorting Adani stocks in general and Adani Enterprises in particular. One possibility is a big short-squeeze in the stock. Huge volatility is in store in Adani stocks today. The sustained selling by FPIs in January with a massive sell figure of Rs 5,978 crores last Friday is a bit intriguing. Did the FPIs get wind of the storm blowing now? It is important to note that during the last 3 days, while Nifty declined by 3.2 %, Bank Nifty declined by 6.3% on concerns about the Adani crisis impacting the banks. The correction in high-quality private sector banks is a buying opportunity. Investors may wait for the dust to settle.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.