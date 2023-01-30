Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity indices are likely to open marginally higher on Monday, indicate trends on SGX Nifty. On the Singaporean exchange, Nifty futures were trading 15.5 pts or 0.09% higher at 17,705.0 in the early morning trade. On Friday, the BSE Sensex crashed 874.16 pts or 1.45% settling at 59,330.90 and the Nifty 50 tanked 287.60 pts or 1.61% to 17,604.35. In the sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 3.13%, Nifty PSU Bank was down 5.43%, Nifty Private Bank down 2.69%, Nifty Metal down 4.69% and Nifty Oil & Gas down 5.60%. Adani group stocks fell up to 20% in the intraday trade following the release of the Hindenburg report. Tata Motors shares surged over 6% closing at Rs 445.55 after the company reported strong Q3 performance.
“Today the market will be completely dominated by the movements in Adani stocks. The statement from Adani Enterprises that the FPO is on schedule and that there is no change in the price band is hugely important. This can be interpreted as a reflection of the confidence of the management in the success of the FPO. It is important to understand that the stock has limited public float. So, the price crash on Friday happened mainly due to shorting Adani stocks in general and Adani Enterprises in particular. One possibility is a big short-squeeze in the stock. Huge volatility is in store in Adani stocks today. The sustained selling by FPIs in January with a massive sell figure of Rs 5,978 crores last Friday is a bit intriguing. Did the FPIs get wind of the storm blowing now? It is important to note that during the last 3 days, while Nifty declined by 3.2 %, Bank Nifty declined by 6.3% on concerns about the Adani crisis impacting the banks. The correction in high-quality private sector banks is a buying opportunity. Investors may wait for the dust to settle.” – V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday, January 30.
“Though recently there has been some net outflow in terms of FPI investment, foreign investors are still preferring the FPI route for their investments as India continues to be a preferred investment destination in terms of overall growth and stability. There has been overall development in the capital market like the stock exchanges moving to T+1 settlement, SEBI introducing information databases and repositories on Municipal Bonds. Similarly, the fiscal budget 2023 is likely to provide further acceleration for the foreign investment inflows as demonstrated by the Government in its previous budgets.” – Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader – Financial Services Tax, BDO India.
The US equity market ended Friday’s session in green. The DOW Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 28.67 pts or 0.08% at 33,978.08, S&P 500 climbed 10.13 pts or 0.25% to 4,070.56 and Nasdaq advanced 109.30 pts or 0.95% to 11,621.71.
Asian markets were trading mixed on Monday. China’s Shanghai Composite index rose 24.03 pts or 0.73% at 3,288.84, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 86.76 pts or 0.32% at 27,469.32 while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 132.16 pts or 0.58% at 22,556.74 and South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 24.23 pts or 0.98% at 2,459.79.