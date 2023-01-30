NSE FO ban: Ambuja Cements under ban on Monday, January 30, 2023

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to one stock/security on Monday, January 30, 2023. Ambuja Cements is the stock/security placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Monday. According to the NSE, the stock mentioned above is prohibited in the F&O sector because it has exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Friday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 5,61,825 with a turnover of Rs 53,448.25 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 13,53,831 with a turnover of Rs 90,066.89 crore.

In Index options, 10,98,38,490 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,01,72,088.88 crore; put call ratio of 1.03; and premium turnover of Rs 63897.90 crore. In stock options, 38,00,992 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,66,582.72 crore; put call ratio of 0.70; and premium turnover of Rs 6707.76 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Friday was, 11,55,55,138 with a turnover of Rs 1,05,82,186.74 crore; put call ratio of 1.02; and premium turnover of Rs 70605.66 crore.

Also Read Nifty to breach 17300 or pullback rally on cards ahead of Budget? 8 things to know before share market opens

Delta Corp, L&T Finance Holdings and PVR were put on the F&O ban earlier on January 24, 2023. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session deep in red with BSE Sensex crashing 874.16 pts or 1.45% settling at 59,330.90 and the Nifty 50 tanked 287.60 pts or 1.61% to 17,604.35.