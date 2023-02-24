One month of Hindenburg report – Adani shares fall close to short sellers’ value target; what next?

Adani Group’s market capitalisation has fallen over 60% in the past one month, moving near Hindenburg Research’s target of 85% downside. The US-based short-seller published a report on January 24, named ‘Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History’, which led to the downfall of Adani Group stocks. Gautam Adani-led group’s market capitalisation has tumbled to Rs 7.15 lakh crore at the time of writing this report, as compared to Rs 19.18 lakh crore on January 24, with the loss totalling Rs 12.02 lakh crore.

Adani group stocks mcap: Which share lost how much value

Hindenburg accused the Adani family of stock manipulation and money laundering and said that its 7 key listed companies have an 85% downside purely on a fundamental basis owing to sky-high valuation. Some of the stocks, such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission have plunged over 70% while the flagship Adani Enterprises shares have lost over 60%. Adani Power has crashed by 46% and Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar, ACC and Ambuja Cements have fallen over 25%. On Friday, the group’s four stocks, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas were locked in the lower circuit, falling 5% while Adani Enterprises shares fell 7.68% to Rs 1277.40.

What next for Adani group stocks

Adani Group’s debt a major drawback; Analysts prefer to avoid right now

“Without a doubt, Adani Group has a promising future and could be profitable. But even after a significant correction, the company currently appears to be overvalued. Another drawback for the business is its debt. I would prefer to avoid the group right now. When we look at ACC, Ambuja Cement, and Adani ports, we can see that these companies are not much overvalued, are getting close to their fair values, and can start growing faster than the other Adani Companies,” said Rameshver Dongre, Research Analyst – Equity Research.

Adani Enterprises strong support placed at Rs 1017

“Technically, Adani Enterprises has strong support at Rs 1017 on the Daily charts. Only if the Daily close is above Rs 1560, Adani Enterprises could move back up to Rs 1900-2100,” said A R Ramachandran from Tips2trades.