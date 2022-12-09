NSE F&O ban: GNFC and others under ban on Friday, December 9, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to two stocks/securities on Friday, December 9, 2022. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Friday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Also Read: Nifty to reclaim 18750 or bears to drag index below 18500? 5 things to know before market opening bell

Earlier, on Thursday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,60,264 with a turnover of Rs 26,428.52 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,20,766 with a turnover of Rs 45,583.81 crore.

In Index options, 29,85,15,671 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 3,06,66,698.80 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and premium turnover of Rs 42393.39 crore. In stock options, 24,50,421 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,88,546.68 crore; put call ratio of 0.42; and premium turnover of Rs 3043.21 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Thursday was 30,18,47,122, with a turnover of Rs 3,09,27,257.81 crore; put call ratio of 0.91; and market turnover of Rs 45436.60 crore.

Also Read: Paytm, Adani Enterprises, HUL, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Cummins, GAIL, Macrotech Developers stocks in focus

The stocks that were put on the F&O ban earlier on Thursday, December 8, 2022, are Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and GNFC. The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in green with BSE Sensex rising over 180 points at 62,570, while Nifty settled at 18,613, up by 0.28%.