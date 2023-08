NSE Bulk Deals, July 31: Bandhan Bank, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, BEML, other major deals took place on Monday

On Monday, Nifty 50 closed at 19,753.8 while Sensex settled at 66,527. Major deals that took place on Monday include Bandhan Bank, BEML and others.

Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas all added over 1% in trade on Monday. (Reuters Photo)

On Monday, the domestic equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended higher, snapping a two-day losing streak. Nifty 50 closed at 19,753.8, gaining 107 points while Sensex settled at 66,527, over 360 points higher. The broader markets closed in the green, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 added 0.97% and 0.88% respectively. Nifty Auto, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas all added over 1% in trade on Monday. Nifty FMCG and Nifty Healthcare were the only losers. Also Read FII, DII data: FPIs sold shares worth Rs 701 cr, DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2488 cr on July 31, Monday Stock Name Client Name Trade No.of shares Price per share Total amount(Rs lakh) Aro Granite Industries Li ABHINAV AGARWAL BUY 88,346 43.64 38.55 Aro Granite Industries Li ABHINAV AGARWAL SELL 1,547 43.38 0.67 Aro Granite Industries Li ORION STOCKS LTD BUY 56,017 43.95 24.62 Aro Granite Industries Li ORION STOCKS LTD SELL 146,913 43.70 64.20 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD BUY 8,714,325 16.27 1417.82 Bajaj Hindustan Sugar Ltd HI GROWTH CORPORATE SERVICES PVT LTD SELL 8345325 16.27 1357.78 Bandhan Bank Limited SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 8,923,493 218.60 19506.76 BEML Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 276,767 1,988.92 5504.67 BEML Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 276,767 1,988.96 5504.78 Debock Industries Limited JAYSHREE NIRMAN LTD. BUY 1,000,000 13.25 132.50 Debock Industries Limited RAJESHBHAI PATEL BUY 625,000 13.34 83.38 Debock Industries Limited RAJESHBHAI PATEL SELL 625,000 13.32 83.25 Debock Industries Limited RANJANBEN RAMESHBHAI SONARA BUY 675000 13.33 89.98 Debock Industries Limited RANJANBEN RAMESHBHAI SONARA SELL 675,000 13.31 89.84 Debock Industries Limited SHAH JAYDEEP DINESHBHAI BUY 625,000 13.31 83.19 Debock Industries Limited SHAH JAYDEEP DINESHBHAI SELL 625,000 13.34 83.38 Debock Industries Limited V JOSHI IMPEX PRIVATE LIMITED . SELL 1,000,000 13.25 132.50 Debock Industries Limited VARSHABEN PARMAR BUY 624,820 13.32 83.23 Debock Industries Limited VARSHABEN PARMAR SELL 624,820 13.33 83.29 Eris Lifesciences Limited PLUTUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLP BUY 1,210,000 783.03 9474.66 Eris Lifesciences Limited PLUTUS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLP BUY 1,000,000 783.00 7830.00 Eris Lifesciences Limited SHAH RAKESH SELL 2,000,000 783.00 15660.00 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED BUY 132,000 154.49 203.93 Essen Speciality Films L SMC GLOBAL SECURITIES LIMITED SELL 14,400 153.35 22.08 Fino Payments Bank Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 449,875 343.95 1547.35 Fino Payments Bank Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 449,875 343.82 1546.76 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 4,978,527 14.01 697.49 Orient Green Power Co Ltd CITADEL SECURITIES INDIA MARKETS PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,087,174 14.11 294.50 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 6,697,064 14.02 938.93 Orient Green Power Co Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 6,402,918 13.99 895.77 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 2,676,423 142.86 3823.54 Indiabulls Hsg Fin Ltd HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 2,753,630 142.98 3937.14 Intellect Design Arena GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 698,788 672.98 4702.70 Intellect Design Arena GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 698,788 673.15 4703.89 Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd OREGANO LIFE PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 281,500 736.55 2073.39 Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 275,000 736.17 2024.47 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 237,104 352.85 836.62 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 237,104 354.03 839.42 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR BUY 162,975 353.33 575.84 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited HEMALI PATHIK THAKKAR SELL 162,975 355.69 579.69 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited NIRAJ RAJNIKANT SHAH BUY 150,000 360.00 540.00 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited NIRAJ RAJNIKANT SHAH SELL 175,000 350.88 614.04 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SW CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 450,861 356.39 1606.82 Kamdhenu Ventures Limited SW CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 398,286 356.82 1421.16 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 147,400 272.14 401.13 Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 147,400 271.81 400.65 Parag Milk Foods Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP BUY 627,495 174.00 1091.84 Parag Milk Foods Ltd. GRAVITON RESEARCH CAPITAL LLP SELL 627,495 174.27 1093.54 Pentagon Rubber Limited SAMBHAVNATH INVESTMENTS AND FINANCES PRIVATE LIMITED BUY 40,000 121.50 48.60 Pentagon Rubber Limited SUNFLOWER BROKING PRIVATE LIMITED SELL 94,000 121.62 114.32 NSE Bulk Deals

