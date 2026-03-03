|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|62,188.76
|62,110.54
|10
|62,203.41
|62,143.45
|20
|62,019.46
|61,992.71
|50
|61,631.26
|61,802
|100
|61,965.91
|61,691.23
|200
|61,706.39
|61,260.69
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34