Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

NIFTY MIDCAP150 MOMENTUM 50 INDEX

NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty 50
  • Nifty 100
  • Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty 200
  • Nifty 200 Q30
  • Nifty 500
  • Nifty Alpha 50
  • Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Low Volatility 30
  • NIFTY Alpha Quality Value Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Auto
  • Nifty Bank
  • Nifty Capital Markets
  • Nifty Commodities
  • Nifty Consumer Durables
  • Nifty Consumption
  • Nifty Core Housing
  • Nifty CPSE
  • Nifty Dividend Opportunities 50
  • Nifty Energy
  • Nifty EV & New Age Automotive
  • Nifty Financial Services
  • Nifty Financial Services 25/50
  • Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank
  • NIfty FMCG
  • Nifty Growth Sectors 15
  • Nifty Health
  • Nifty Housing
  • Nifty Ind. Digital
  • Nifty India Defence
  • Nifty India Manufacturing
  • Nifty India New Age Consumption
  • Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR)
  • Nifty India Tourism
  • Nifty Infrastructure
  • Nifty IPO
  • Nifty IT
  • Nifty LargeMidcap 250
  • Nifty M150 Q50
  • Nifty Media
  • Nifty Metal
  • Nifty Microcap 250
  • Nifty Midcap 50
  • Nifty Midcap 100
  • Nifty Midcap 150
  • Nifty Midcap Liquid 15
  • NIFTY Midcap150 Momentum 50 Index
  • Nifty MidSmall Financial Services
  • Nifty MidSmall Healthcare
  • Nifty MidSmall India Consumption
  • Nifty MidSmall IT & Telecom
  • Nifty MidSmallcap 400
  • Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty MNC
  • Nifty Mobility
  • Nifty Next 50
  • Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer
  • Nifty Oil & Gas
  • Nifty Pharma
  • Nifty Private Bank
  • Nifty PSE
  • Nifty PSU Bank
  • Nifty Quality 30
  • NIFTY Quality Low Volatility 30
  • Nifty Realty
  • Nifty Rural
  • Nifty Service Sector
  • Nifty Smallcap 50
  • Nifty Smallcap 100
  • Nifty Smallcap 250
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Momentum Quality 100
  • Nifty Smallcap250 Quality 50
  • Nifty Tata Group 25% Cap
  • Nifty Top 10 Equal Weight
  • Nifty Total Market
  • NIFTY Transportation & Logistics
  • Nifty50 Equal Weight
  • Nifty50 Value 20
  • NIFTY100 Alpha 30
  • Nifty100 Equal Weight
  • Nifty100 Liquid 15
  • Nifty200 Alpha 30
  • Nifty200 Momentum 30
  • Nifty200 Value 30
  • Nifty500 Equal Weight
  • Nifty500 LargeMidSmall Equal-Cap Weighted
  • Nifty500 Low Volatility 50
  • Nifty500 Momentum 50
  • Nifty500 Mul50:25:25
  • Nifty500 Multicap India Manufacturing 50:30:20
  • Nifty500 Multicap Infrastructure 50:30:20 index
  • Nifty500 Multifactor MQVLv 50
  • Nifty500 Quality 50
  • Nifty500 Value 50 Index
Add to Watchlist
60782.15 Closed
-1.49-919.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:14 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.6
1M
-1
3M
-2.6
6M
0
1Y
19.2
5Y
21.2
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Solar Industries India		13989.00485.003.593,77,410
Muthoot Finance		3471.90118.403.5312,68,987
Abbott India		26805.00275.001.0412,530
Lupin		2311.109.200.405,80,930
Bharat Dynamics		1268.002.800.2234,71,100
Hitachi Energy India		25500.00-62.00-0.241,18,951
Max Financial Services		1806.80-6.60-0.364,13,785
Biocon		387.95-1.85-0.4724,39,315
APL Apollo Tubes		2222.30-12.30-0.555,09,813
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.80-15.10-0.6814,48,602
Bharti Hexacom		1595.30-11.60-0.7275,547
Au Small Finance Bank		951.25-7.10-0.7425,34,464
Max Healthcare Institute		1083.60-8.35-0.7634,67,885
JK Cement		5608.00-48.00-0.8548,844
PB Fintech		1468.90-12.70-0.8618,45,136
SRF		2537.00-25.20-0.982,15,252
Ipca Laboratories		1513.00-15.90-1.041,15,864
Fortis Healthcare		932.50-10.15-1.0811,77,977
Marico		779.15-9.50-1.207,52,861
Persistent Systems		4673.40-59.60-1.266,37,428
Crisil		4316.80-59.60-1.3635,823
Indian Bank		976.65-13.85-1.4014,34,807
Indus Towers		448.55-6.40-1.4132,35,580
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2532.60-39.00-1.521,06,428
MRF		138825.00-2,160.00-1.536,735
Federal Bank		294.95-4.90-1.6362,75,477
Dalmia Bharat		1959.50-33.50-1.683,88,419
HDFC Asset Management Company		2649.80-48.80-1.818,16,022
Coromandel International		2179.80-40.20-1.812,64,968
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1210.50-22.50-1.824,55,339
Berger Paints (India)		447.40-8.70-1.915,68,619
Coforge		1162.70-23.10-1.9524,47,816
Kalyan Jewellers India		401.75-8.35-2.0448,03,685
UPL		622.85-14.55-2.2824,04,381
BSE		2643.60-63.50-2.3543,45,346
Indraprastha Gas		166.79-4.07-2.3816,05,081
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.10-6.38-2.4033,96,945
Jubilant Foodworks		505.65-14.25-2.7414,97,360
L&T Finance		275.80-8.15-2.8780,61,770
Page Industries		31175.00-935.00-2.9121,570
Godrej Industries		961.85-31.20-3.141,03,755
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.50-14.25-3.251,22,50,296
KPR Mill		867.85-29.95-3.342,22,477
One97 Communications		1059.40-38.90-3.5449,95,351
Dixon Technologies (India)		10151.00-377.00-3.584,99,942
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.50-27.90-3.6011,39,992
Sundaram Finance		5301.00-208.50-3.7888,451
Suzlon Energy		40.95-1.72-4.0311,60,13,965
UNO Minda		1140.40-48.10-4.0512,12,211
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.45-16.90-5.3495,78,303
Mar 2, 2026, 3:58 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse