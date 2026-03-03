Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|485.00
|3.59
|3,77,410
|Muthoot Finance
|3471.90
|118.40
|3.53
|12,68,987
|Abbott India
|26805.00
|275.00
|1.04
|12,530
|Lupin
|2311.10
|9.20
|0.40
|5,80,930
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.00
|2.80
|0.22
|34,71,100
|Hitachi Energy India
|25500.00
|-62.00
|-0.24
|1,18,951
|Max Financial Services
|1806.80
|-6.60
|-0.36
|4,13,785
|Biocon
|387.95
|-1.85
|-0.47
|24,39,315
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2222.30
|-12.30
|-0.55
|5,09,813
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.80
|-15.10
|-0.68
|14,48,602
|Bharti Hexacom
|1595.30
|-11.60
|-0.72
|75,547
|Au Small Finance Bank
|951.25
|-7.10
|-0.74
|25,34,464
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1083.60
|-8.35
|-0.76
|34,67,885
|JK Cement
|5608.00
|-48.00
|-0.85
|48,844
|PB Fintech
|1468.90
|-12.70
|-0.86
|18,45,136
|SRF
|2537.00
|-25.20
|-0.98
|2,15,252
|Ipca Laboratories
|1513.00
|-15.90
|-1.04
|1,15,864
|Fortis Healthcare
|932.50
|-10.15
|-1.08
|11,77,977
|Marico
|779.15
|-9.50
|-1.20
|7,52,861
|Persistent Systems
|4673.40
|-59.60
|-1.26
|6,37,428
|Crisil
|4316.80
|-59.60
|-1.36
|35,823
|Indian Bank
|976.65
|-13.85
|-1.40
|14,34,807
|Indus Towers
|448.55
|-6.40
|-1.41
|32,35,580
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2532.60
|-39.00
|-1.52
|1,06,428
|MRF
|138825.00
|-2,160.00
|-1.53
|6,735
|Federal Bank
|294.95
|-4.90
|-1.63
|62,75,477
|Dalmia Bharat
|1959.50
|-33.50
|-1.68
|3,88,419
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2649.80
|-48.80
|-1.81
|8,16,022
|Coromandel International
|2179.80
|-40.20
|-1.81
|2,64,968
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1210.50
|-22.50
|-1.82
|4,55,339
|Berger Paints (India)
|447.40
|-8.70
|-1.91
|5,68,619
|Coforge
|1162.70
|-23.10
|-1.95
|24,47,816
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|401.75
|-8.35
|-2.04
|48,03,685
|UPL
|622.85
|-14.55
|-2.28
|24,04,381
|BSE
|2643.60
|-63.50
|-2.35
|43,45,346
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.79
|-4.07
|-2.38
|16,05,081
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.10
|-6.38
|-2.40
|33,96,945
|Jubilant Foodworks
|505.65
|-14.25
|-2.74
|14,97,360
|L&T Finance
|275.80
|-8.15
|-2.87
|80,61,770
|Page Industries
|31175.00
|-935.00
|-2.91
|21,570
|Godrej Industries
|961.85
|-31.20
|-3.14
|1,03,755
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.50
|-14.25
|-3.25
|1,22,50,296
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-29.95
|-3.34
|2,22,477
|One97 Communications
|1059.40
|-38.90
|-3.54
|49,95,351
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10151.00
|-377.00
|-3.58
|4,99,942
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.50
|-27.90
|-3.60
|11,39,992
|Sundaram Finance
|5301.00
|-208.50
|-3.78
|88,451
|Suzlon Energy
|40.95
|-1.72
|-4.03
|11,60,13,965
|UNO Minda
|1140.40
|-48.10
|-4.05
|12,12,211
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.45
|-16.90
|-5.34
|95,78,303