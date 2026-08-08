What is the share price of Sundaram Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Finance is ₹4,590.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sundaram Finance? The Sundaram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Finance? The market cap of Sundaram Finance is ₹50,996.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Finance are ₹4,642.20 and ₹4,590.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Finance is ₹5,640.00 and 52-week low of Sundaram Finance is ₹4,000.00 as on .

How has the Sundaram Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Sundaram Finance has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -3.95% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 20.79% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance are 22.97 and 3.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global