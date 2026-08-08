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Sundaram Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNDARAM FINANCE

TSF Group | Largecap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
NBFCRural

Here's the live share price of Sundaram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4,590.00 Closed
-1.05₹ -48.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sundaram Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4,590.00₹4,642.20
₹4,590.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,000.00₹5,640.00
₹4,590.00
Open Price
₹4,640.00
Prev. Close
₹4,638.90
Volume
518

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78
Fedbank Financial Services		-2.86-4.23-1.191.8717.492.211.32

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sundaram Finance has declined 1.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sundaram Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54,574.524,679.45
104,504.314,612.77
204,522.014,560.04
504,433.444,540.18
1004,615.054,617.02
2004,797.834,703.97

Source: Dion Global

Sundaram Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sundaram Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.00%, FII holding fell to 18.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sundaram Finance Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
13,93,0432.6627.8
9,70,7780.89437.5
5,02,3840.67226.41
4,40,0101.12198.3
3,47,0120.49156.39
2,76,0470.76124.41
2,37,7961.72107.17
2,05,9951.1992.84
1,26,9520.9857.21
1,17,8431.1353.11

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Sundaram Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTSundaram Finance - Re-appointment of Chief Compliance Officer
Aug 03, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSundaram Finance - Results Press Release for June 30, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTSundaram Finance - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTSundaram Finance - AGM on July 22, 2026
May 26, 2026, 03:17 AM IST ISTSundaram Finance - Outcome of Board Meeting - Fund raising by way of issuance of Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures

Source: Dion Global

About Sundaram Finance

Sundaram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1954PLC002429 and registration number is 002429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7682.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Viji
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsha Viji
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Rajiv C Lochan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A N Raju
    Deputy Managing Director
  • Mr. Srivats Ram
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. T T Srinivasaraghavan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anuradha Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. L Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Raghuttama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhavani Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kshama Fernandes
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Venkatraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sundaram Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Sundaram Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Finance is ₹4,590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sundaram Finance?

The Sundaram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sundaram Finance?

The market cap of Sundaram Finance is ₹50,996.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sundaram Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Finance are ₹4,642.20 and ₹4,590.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sundaram Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Finance is ₹5,640.00 and 52-week low of Sundaram Finance is ₹4,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sundaram Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sundaram Finance has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -3.95% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 20.79% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance are 22.97 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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