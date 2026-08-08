Here's the live share price of Sundaram Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
|Fedbank Financial Services
|-2.86
|-4.23
|-1.19
|1.87
|17.49
|2.21
|1.32
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sundaram Finance has declined 1.19% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sundaram Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4,574.52
|4,679.45
|10
|4,504.31
|4,612.77
|20
|4,522.01
|4,560.04
|50
|4,433.44
|4,540.18
|100
|4,615.05
|4,617.02
|200
|4,797.83
|4,703.97
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sundaram Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 8.00%, FII holding fell to 18.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|13,93,043
|2.6
|627.8
|9,70,778
|0.89
|437.5
|5,02,384
|0.67
|226.41
|4,40,010
|1.12
|198.3
|3,47,012
|0.49
|156.39
|2,76,047
|0.76
|124.41
|2,37,796
|1.72
|107.17
|2,05,995
|1.19
|92.84
|1,26,952
|0.98
|57.21
|1,17,843
|1.13
|53.11
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Sundaram Finance - Re-appointment of Chief Compliance Officer
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Finance - Results Press Release for June 30, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Finance - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Limited Review Report for June 30, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Sundaram Finance - AGM on July 22, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 03:17 AM IST IST
|Sundaram Finance - Outcome of Board Meeting - Fund raising by way of issuance of Subordinated Non-Convertible Debentures
Source: Dion Global
Sundaram Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1954PLC002429 and registration number is 002429. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7682.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sundaram Finance is ₹4,590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundaram Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Largecap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sundaram Finance is ₹50,996.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sundaram Finance are ₹4,642.20 and ₹4,590.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sundaram Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sundaram Finance is ₹5,640.00 and 52-week low of Sundaram Finance is ₹4,000.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sundaram Finance has shown returns of -1.05% over the past day, -3.95% for the past month, -3.18% over 3 months, -1.19% over 1 year, 20.79% across 3 years, and 12.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sundaram Finance are 22.97 and 3.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global