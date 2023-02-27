LIC, ACC, Adani Total Gas among 230 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 23 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended losses, and continued to trade in red. Sensex lost 375 points, at 59,089.5 while Nifty 50 was down by 0.77% at 17,330.5. The broader markets largely were in red, but a few small-cap indices traded flat. Sectorally, Nifty IT, Metal, FMCG and Media all traded with sharp cuts, down up to 3.5%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Securities, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank and Infosys are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, NTPC, with Kotak Bank up by 1.23%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel, UPL and Eicher Motors, with Adani Enterprises down 7.81%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 52 stocks hit their upper price band. MEP Infrastructure Developers, Arshiya, Shree Ram Proteins, PC Jeweller, Sanghi Industries, NMDC Steel, Alok Industries, Pressman Advertising, Ritco Logistics were among the scrips. 83 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, NDTv, Adani Total Gas, Zee Media, Adani Transmission, Indiabulls Enterprises, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds. Additionally, 19 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 23 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Krishana Phoschem, NINtec Systems, Sky Gold, Zen Technologies , Goyal Aluminiums, Vaishali Pharma, Career Point, Capri Global Cap, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, Raj Rayon Industries, Pressman Advertising among others.

Alternatively, 230 stocks including Alkyl Amines Chemicals, V-Mart Retail, HIL, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, ACC, Venky’s (India), Polyplex Corporation, Bata India, Lux Industries, NGL Fine-Chem, Godrej Properties, Angel One, Indigo Paints, Central Depository Services (India), Muthoot Finance, Excel Industries, Tide Water Oil Company (India), Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Shivalik Rasayan, Loyal Textile Mills, Amrutanjan Health Care, Century Textiles & Industries, Jindal Poly Films, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, HLE Glascoat, Wheels India, Adani Green Energy, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Thyrocare Technologies, BSE are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Transwarranty Finance, Shree Ram Proteins, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Allsec Technologies, Affle (India), Praxis Home Retail, Shree Rama Newsprint are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.