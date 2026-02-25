If you have placed a bid for the Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO, which opened on February 20 and closed on February 24, your wait is nearly over.

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised today i.e. February 25, while the company is expected to list on exchanges on February 27.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 75 to Rs 79 per share.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Gaudium IVF IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select GAUDIUMIVF from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar Bigshare Services Private.

Select Gaudium IVF & Women Health from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Gaudium IVF IPO saw a strong response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 7.27 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 1.62 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 14.05 times

Retail Investors: 7.60 times

Gaudium IVF IPO: GMP

In the unlisted markets, the shares of Gaudium IVF IPO are currently trading at zero premium (over the upper end of the price band). This suggests that shares are likely to list on the exchanges at Rs 79 or the issue price.

However, GMP is an unofficial metric of investor sentiment and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

Gaudium IVF IPO: Key details

The public issue of Gaudium IVF & Women Health was open for subscription from February 20 to February 24, with the company aiming to raise Rs 165 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 75 and Rs 79 per share.

The issue is being managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors,while Bigshare Services Private is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on February 27.