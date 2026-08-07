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25799.43 Closed
-0.42-108.7 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.8
1M
1
3M
1.3
6M
-4.5
1Y
0.4
5Y
51.3
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021,640
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.672,62,700
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010,603
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513,722
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.498,38,749
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
Wipro		186.700.800.433,50,030
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.144,80,833
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187,766
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Cipla		1472.00-3.00-0.2023,778
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.00-3.00-0.2665,188
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358,020
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.498,29,164
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.514,91,213
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371,972
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.6815,28,309
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384,140
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238,241
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141,312
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-36.15-1.191,18,025
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
Jio Financial Services		257.40-6.60-2.5013,87,827
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.7213,79,912
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.181,35,515
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.909,85,658
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
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Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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