Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|3,91,091
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|1,32,276
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|3,50,030
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7,766
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8,020
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|8,29,164
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|4,91,213
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71,972
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|15,28,309
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|6,72,661
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84,140
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41,312
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-36.15
|-1.19
|1,18,025
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|13,87,827
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|13,79,912
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|1,35,515
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|9,85,658