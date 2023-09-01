Follow Us

BSE SENSEX 50

BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹20,382.99 Closed
0.89+179.79 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

44
7
1W
0.8
1M
-1.5
3M
5
6M
11.1
1Y
10.4
5Y
68
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,320.226.452.04
31,047
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
603.0511.451.94
2,24,223
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564

